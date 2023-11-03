Is Steph Curry playing tonight vs Oklahoma City Thunder? Latest injury update from Golden State Warriors (November 3) 

The Golden State Warriors will face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, Nov. 3. Both teams will be playing their first game on the inaugural in-season tournament and will want to get off to a good start. At the time of writing, Steph Curry is expected to participate in the contest.

Curry has featured in all five of the Warriors games this season. He's scoring at an elite level and has already displayed an exceptional amount of conditioning, courtesy of his relentless off-ball movement and on-ball changes of pace. Curry remains integral to the Warriors' chances of success.

The in-season tournament will also count toward every team's overall win/loss column and have an impact on their conference seeding. As such, Steve Kerr is expected to utilize his usual rotation, including Curry, Chris Paul, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Nevertheless, the Thunder will pose a significant threat to Golden State. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is an All-NBA talent, while Josh Giddey and Jaylin Williams are both up-and-comers in the NBA. Chet Holmgren is a Rookie of the Year candidate, and his size could be a big issue for a small Warriors roster to deal with throughout the game.

Golden State Warriors. vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Game Details

The Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder will face off at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma. The contest is scheduled to tip off at 8 PM ET. Both teams will want to secure their first-ever in-season tournament victory, especially if it helps set the tone for the remaining games.

You can watch the game on Bally Sports OK, NBC Sports Bay Area, Fubo, and League Pass. If you want to tune in via radio WWLS/WKY and 95.7 The Game will both have coverage throughout and leading up to the contest.

The Golden State Warriors are coming into this game following a one-point win over the Sacramento Kings

In their last outing, the Golden State Warriors secured a victory courtesy of a Klay Thompson game-winning shot. The bucket came at the buzzer and ensured Steve Kerr's team added their second win over the Sacramento Kings this season.

Sacramento and Golden State are developing a rivalry. The two teams had a slobber knocker first-round playoff series last season, with the Warriors winning a game seven to progress and send the Kings home. Since then, both teams have put on a show when facing each other to begin the season.

Steph Curry has enjoyed multiple big games against the Kings in recent months, most notably his 50-point performance in game seven. However, it was Thompson who closed out the contest and provided the Warriors some momentum coming into their game against the Thunder on Nov. 3.