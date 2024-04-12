After playing on Thursday night, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are back in action on Friday. They have their second to last game of the regular season, taking on the New Orleans Pelicans.

At the time this is being written, the Warriors have not submitted an injury report yet. That said, considering he played Thursday, Curry is expected to be in the lineup again against the Pelicans. With these final games still being important for Golden State, they'll need their star guard in the lineup.

With two games to go, the Warriors are in a three-way tie for eighth place in the Western Conference. They're going to play in the play-in, but where they finish determines how many games they'll have to play. If Golden State can jump to eighth, they could potentially only play one game and secure the No. 7 seed.

The Warriors' struggles have been a major talking point this season, but Steph Curry is still playing at an elite level. He is averaging 26.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists while shooting 40% from beyond the arc.

Along with being the Warriors' most productive players, Curry has also been a nightly fixture in the lineup. Heading into Friday, the former MVP has appeared in 73 of Golden State's 80 games.

Steph Curry reaches rare three-point shooting feat vs Portland Trail Blazers

Over the past decade, Steph Curry has solidified himself as the greatest three-point shooter ever. He accomplished a feat in the Golden State Warriors' previous game that is a testament to his greatness in that area.

On Thursday, the Warriors took the floor against the Portland Trail Blazers. Curry logged 36 minutes and finished with 22 points, seven rebounds and eight assists in a win. The All-Star guard stepped out beyond the arc 16 times that night, and converted five of those attempts.

With those five threes, Steph Curry has passed 350 makes from deep on the year. This marks the third time he has done this in a season in his career. Across NBA history, James Harden is the only other player to accomplish this.

Aside from the 2020 season, Curry has never made less than 200 threes in a season 2013. His lowest total for one year is 212. That came in 2018, when he only played 51 games in the regular season.

Throughout his career, Curry has led the league in three-pointers made on seven occasions. His 350 makes are the most for this season as well with only a few games to go.

Two years ago, Curry broke the record for most three-pointers made in a career. Since then, he's made a massive gap in the all-time rankings. Including regular season and playoffs, the Warriors star has 1,000 more made threes than anyone else in history.

