Is Stephen Curry considering running for president? Closer look at Warriors star's post-retirement plans

Stephen Curry, known for his exceptional 3-point shooting skills and bright personality, has been one of the NBA’s biggest stars in the past decade. Recently, however, he has been asked an interesting question: does he harbor any aspirations of pursuing a presidential run?

The Golden State Warriors superstar was asked about the possibility of running for president in the future. While he didn't provide a definitive answer, his response offered a glimpse into his life after retiring from basketball.

In a recent interview on CBS Mornings, when asked about the potential for a "Steph Curry for president," he simply replied:

"Maybe."

He then explained about his interest in politics.

“I'd have an interest in leveraging every part of my influence for good in the way that I can,” he said.

“I'm not saying the presidency, but maybe if politics is the way that you can create meaningful change, or if there's a way outside of politics that we can do.”

Over the years, Stephen Curry has backed various charitable organizations, including the Animal Rescue Foundation, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Brotherhood Crusade, Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation, NBA Cares, Nothing But Nets, Partnership for a Healthier America, United Nations Foundation and V Foundation for Cancer Research.

His support extends to causes such as AIDS & HIV, animal welfare, at-risk/disadvantaged youths, autism, children's welfare, education, environmental conservation, healthcare, human rights, hunger relief, LGBT support, peace initiatives and women's rights, among others.

Curry led the league in jersey sales from the 2015-16 to the 2017-18 seasons and reclaimed the top spot in 2023-24. He ranks second among NBA players on Instagram, boasting 56 million followers.

Stephen Curry talks about retirement timeline

Stephen Curry, who turns 36 on March 14, expressed in an interview following this year's NBA All-Star Game that he wants to continue playing for several more years.

"I think about it all the time. But, those thoughts stop because you gotta get ready for the next game," Curry said.

"There's a routine and cycle. You embrace the now. Eventually, you'll get to a point where you wake up and whatever your body is telling you, or if your mind is telling you it's time. But, I don't think I'm anywhere close to that."

Stephen Curry has played in 59 out of 64 games this season. He has averaged 26.9 points, 4.9 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game.

Although Curry has not reached the 70-game mark in a season since 2017-18, with his shooting skills, he is considered to possess a skillset that will remain effective as he ages.