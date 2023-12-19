Is Stephen Curry playing tonight against the Boston Celtics? Latest on 2x MVP's status (Dec. 19)

Stephen Curry will play against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday. The game will feature two top 10 scorers in the league, Stephen Curry and Jayson Tatum.

Curry has averaged 23.7 points, 5.4 assists, and 4.4 rebounds in 24 games against the Celtics. He has been dealing with a right knee injury earlier in the season, which caused him to miss two games. However, he has been healthy for the rest of the games for the Golden State Warriors.

Curry and Klay Thompson have not been mentioned in the team's injury list, suggesting that they should be available to play. Despite the injury concerns, Curry has performed well, averaging 29.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game this season.

Curry's remarkable performances in the 2023-24 NBA season should dispel any lingering injury concerns.

Stephen Curry's resurgence and impact on the Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry has defied age and injury concerns to deliver a remarkable performance for the Golden State Warriors in the season. Despite injury issues, Curry's resilience and exceptional play have been a driving force for the team.

He has led the Warriors in scoring and recently became the first NBA player to register 3500 threes, solidifying his status as one of the league's top players. Curry's ability to maintain a high production level and lead the team has been instrumental to the Warriors' success this season.

Curry's remarkable season has been characterized by his exceptional scoring, playmaking and leadership on the court. His impact on the team's performance has been undeniable, and his role on the Warriors' success remains critical in pursuing a championship.

Despite challenges, the Warriors veterans, including Curry, have remained resolute in pursuing a championship, highlighting the team's enduring commitment to achieving greatness.

As the season progresses and with the anticipated return of Draymond Green, the Warriors are poised to make a push toward their championship aspirations.