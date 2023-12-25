Is Stephen Curry playing tonight against the Denver Nuggets? Latest injury update for 2x MVP (Dec. 25)

Stephen Curry is expected to play on Christmas Day. The Golden State Warriors play the Denver Nuggets, and Curry is anticipated to participate. This will be his 11th Christmas Day game, and Curry has become a notable figure in the NBA's Christmas Day lineup.

In a 126-106 victory over the Trail Blazers, Stephen Curry scored 27 points in 30 minutes. Despite being limited to three, making only two shots, he maintained his scoring consistency, recording 25 or more points in four of his last five outings.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What happened to Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry has had several injuries throughout his career, but this season, he has faced a few notable setbacks.

On Nov. 15, he sustained a sore right knee against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He underwent an MRI, which revealed no structural damage, but was expected to miss some time. Curry has remained a resilient and dominant force on the court despite the injury.

Stephen Curry's stats vs the Denver Nuggets

Stephen Curry boasts an impressive career average of 24.0 points, 5.8 assists, and 4.5 rebounds in 41 games against the Nuggets.

In Christmas Day games, he averages 15.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.3 blocks on 31.5 % from the floor and 23.1% from beyond the arc.

Stephen Curry's exemplary leadership amidst Draymond Green's suspension

In the wake of Draymond Green's indefinite suspension from the Golden State Warriors, Stephen Curry's leadership has been questioned. However, many believe that Curry has been a strong leader for the team, both on and off the court.

Following Green's suspension, Curry has been instrumental in helping the Warriors stay afloat. He has vocalized the team's need to step up and play better. Warriors coach Steve Kerr has also defended Curry's leadership, calling the discourse around it "sickening" and "disgusting."

Stephen Curry's performances this season have been nothing short of spectacular. His advanced stats showcase his offensive prowess, with points per 40 minutes at 35.2 and a remarkable true shooting percentage (TS%) of 66.9%.

In terms of per-game stats, he has averaged 28.2 points and 4.7 rebounds, further solidifying his importance to the Golden State Warriors.