Is Stephen Curry playing tonight against the Houston Rockets? Latest on Warriors superstar's availability (Apr. 23)

Dating back to before the postseason got underway, Stephen Curry has been dealing with a thumb injury. As the Golden State Warriors continue their playoff run, the two-time MVP finds himself on the injury report.

Despite being on the road as the lower seed, the Warriors managed to open the 2025 playoffs with a win. Led by Curry, they secured a 95-85 victory in Game 1 over the Houston Rockets.

Fighting off an ailment on his shooting hand, Curry dazzled in Sunday's win over the Rockets. In 39 minutes of action, he notched 31 points on 63.2% shooting from the field.

On Wednesday night, Stephen Curry and the Warriors will look to remain in the driver's seat. They'll take the floor in Houston with an opportunity to take a commanding 2-0 lead before heading back to Golden State. Tip-off is slated for 9:30 pm Eastern Time and will air on TNT.

Stephen Curry's status for Game 2 vs Houston Rockets revealed

Ahead of Game 2 against the Rockets, Stephen Curry is one of two Warriors' players listed on the injury report with a right thumb injury. However, this ailment is not going to sideline him. The superstar guard will continue to play through injury, as he is listed as available for Game 2.

Understanding that the new-look Warriors have a chance to stun people in the playoffs, Curry is not going to let this opportunity go to waste. In hopes of limiting the pain in his thumb, he'll likely continue to have it heavily taped.

While Stephen Curry is staying in action, this injury is something to monitor. It's bugged him for weeks now despite the minimal impact on his play. During their play-in matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies, he was seen visibly in pain as he battles through this ailment.

If the Warriors want any shot at pulling off an upset against the Rockets, they're going to need Curry playing at his best. Even with the arrival of Jimmy Butler, he is still the driving force of the offense. They'll have to hope he can continue powering through this injury to his shooting hand.

As for the Rockets, they'll attempt to make life tougher for the Warriors star. Seeing how things unfolded in Game 1, Houston can't afford to let Curry get going again. Amen Thompson has had success against him in the regular season and will attempt to increase his defensive play as they hope to even the series.

