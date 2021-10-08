Is Stephen Curry playing tonight against the LA Lakers? | 2021-22 NBA Preseason

The Golden State Warriors, led by Stephen Curry, will play the LA Lakers on Friday at the Chase Center in San Francisco. Two of the most formidable Western Conference teams will clash to assert dominance over the other. The highly anticipated clash will be a precursor to the upcoming regular season matchups that will entertain NBA fans.

While Stephen Curry will be the best man in the Warriors' squad, LeBron James may appear in his first preseason game of the 2021-22 season. The battle of the leading men of two of the most followed teams on the planet has been highly anticipated since the 2020-21 Play-In tournament.

While King James and Co. triumphed over the Curry-led Warriors during their last matchup, the two Western Conference heavyweights will renew their rivalry in the upcoming game.

Misha Konygin @gdfactoryclips Steph Curry with the look away three 🔥😤 Steph Curry with the look away three 🔥😤 https://t.co/flBsSc9Fn1

Stephen Curry's presence in the upcoming match remains questionable because the three-point maestro is the prime offensive force for the team based out of San Francisco. Most pundits and fans assume that the coaches would like to keep Chef Curry healthy by the time the regular season starts.

What is Stephen Curry's status for tonight's game against the LA Lakers?

While fans will assume that the Warriors will try and give Curry as much rest as they can, it is highly likely that Steph will play against the Lakers tonight. The reason for this is as rational as it gets.

For one, Curry is his team's offensive general. GSW needs to use this opportunity to test all possible permutations and combinations of attacking plays with Curry as the core.

The second reason also aligns with the first. The second reason for his availability tonight is that Curry is completely healthy. Steph, arguably the greatest shooter in the history of the NBA, can use the preseason as a pedestel to not only build team chemistry but improve his own in-game groove. After all, training camp can be competitive but it will never replace the experience gathered in fighting an opposing team.

Also Read

While Stephen Curry has not been at his best in the preseason, he has definitely contributed to his team's consecutive wins over the Portland Trail Blazers and the Denver Nuggets. The preseason in all its glory is only a trial and error schedule used by coaches to find the perfect lineup and team chemistry.

Since Stephen Curry is the eye of the storm that is the Golden State Warriors, Steve Kerr will try and add the two-time MVP to as many fixtures as he can.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee