Is Stephen Curry playing tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers? | 2021-22 NBA Preseason

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors host the Portland Trail Blazers at the Chase Center on the final day of the 2021-22 NBA preseason. The Warriors are looking to end the preseason undefeated. Entering the finale, they have a record of 4-0.

The Warriors gave Stephen Curry a day off against the LA Lakers on Tuesday. Curry appeared in the first three preseason games for Golden State and looked great. He is not nursing any injuries, with Warriors head coach Steve Kerr wanting him to get some rest.

Despite Stephen Curry's absence, the Warriors easily defeated the Lakers 111-84. Fresh from last season's MVP-caliber performance, Curry is expected to do the same this season.

What is Stephen Curry's status for tonight's game against the Portland Trail Blazers?

Stephen Curry is expected to play tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers. Curry is currently second in scoring for the Warriors in the preseason behind Jordan Poole. The two-time MVP is averaging 19.0 points, 2.7 assists and 2.7 steals in three preseason games.

Rusty Simmons @Rusty_SFChron Steve Kerr said Stephen Curry and Draymond Green will rest tonight at the Lakers. They’ll play in the preseason finale vs. Portland. Steve Kerr said Stephen Curry and Draymond Green will rest tonight at the Lakers. They’ll play in the preseason finale vs. Portland.

Curry last played against the LA Lakers on October 8th. He led the Warriors to a 121-114 victory over the 2020 NBA champions. Curry had 30 points, three rebounds and two assists in 26 minutes. Poole added 28 points of his own as he continued his stellar preseason play.

Only three Warriors players are on the team's injury report. They are Klay Thompson, James Wiseman and Jonathan Kuminga. Draymond Green, who was also rested on Tuesday, is available against the Blazers.

Thompson and Wiseman are recovering from serious injuries and both are expected to be back at some point this season. Meanwhile, Kuminga is nursing a strained patellar tendon, but he will only be out for a week.

Golden State Warriors @warriors Stephen Curry highlights? Stephen Curry highlights.ROLL THE TAPE 📼 Stephen Curry highlights? Stephen Curry highlights.ROLL THE TAPE 📼 https://t.co/l4hAaoAC6S

Also Read

Stephen Curry reminded everyone of his greatness last season. Curry came in third behind Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid in the MVP ballot. Despite not helping the Warriors make it to the postseason, Curry won the scoring title.

The 33-year-old superstar averaged a career-high 32.0 points and 5.0 rebounds. Curry also added 5.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 42.1% from threes. And for the first time since the 2016-17 season, Curry led the league in total three-pointers made with 337.

Edited by Rohit Mishra