Is Stephen Curry playing tonight against the Trail Blazers? Latest injury update for 2x MVP (Dec. 23).

Stephen Curry is expected to play against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday after playing against the Washington Wizards. Against the Wizards, Curry scored 30 points and led the Golden State Warriors to a 129-118 victory, resting for the entire fourth quarter.

Therefore, he should be available to play in the upcoming game against the Trail Blazers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What happened to Stephen Curry?

Stephen Curry has had several injuries throughout his career, but this season, he has faced a few notable setbacks.

On Nov. 15, Curry sustained a sore right knee against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He underwent an MRI, which revealed no structural damage, and was expected to miss some time.

Curry has remained a resilient and dominant force on the court despite the injury.

Stephen Curry stats vs the Trail Blazers

Throughout his career, Stephen Curry has had an impressive performance against the Portland Trail Blazers.

In 39 games, he has averaged 27.2 points, 6.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds. On Dec. 17, he finished with seven points, two rebounds and eight assists, and his NBA-record 3-pointer streak ended at 268 games. Nevertheless, his overall performance against the Trail Blazers has been consistently strong.

Stephen Curry's highest-scoring game against the Portland Trail Blazers was on Jan. 3, 2021, where he scored a career-best 62 points.

Steph Curry's impact on the Warriors and defying age expectations

Stephen Curry's performances this season have been nothing short of spectacular. His advanced stats showcase his offensive prowess, with points per 40 minutes at 35.2 and a remarkable true shooting percentage (TS%) of 66.9%.

In terms of per-game stats, he has been averaging 28.2 points and 4.7 rebounds, further solidifying his importance to the Golden State Warriors.

Looking at his recent game performances, Curry has been consistently delivering high-scoring games, with point totals of 33, 7, 37 and 30 in his last four appearances.

His contributions extend beyond scoring, as he also makes an impact in rebounds, assists and overall shooting percentages. The Warriors, with Curry at the helm, have maintained a record of 14-14 and have averaged 116.8 points per game this season, underscoring his influence on the team's offensive output.