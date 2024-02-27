Is Stephen Curry playing tonight against Washington Wizards? Latest on former unanimous MVP's status (February 27)

Stephen Curry is listed as available and expected to start for the Golden State Warriors against the Washington Wizards in Washington on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old superstar has shown impressive consistency this season, missing only three of the Warriors" 55 games.

Curry's impact has been key for the Warriors as they seek momentum in an on-and-off season.

What happened to Stephen Curry?

Curry had sustained an injury to his right knee during the second half of the Warriors' matchup on Nov. 14 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The injury happened when drove toward the basket, navigating around a screen set by Kevon Looney, with Jaden McDaniels in pursuit.

Despite getting a shot off, the combination of McDaniels' momentum and Rudy Gobert's presence at the rim led to Curry injuring his knee.

Steph also dealt with a foot injury at the start of the season, which saw him placed in the injury report. However, he has continued to play through the injury.

Stephen Curry stats vs Washington Wizards

The 10x NBA All-Star has played 24 games against the Washington Wizards and won 18, averaging 29.2 points, 5.2 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

Tuesday's matchup will be the Warriors' and Curry's second against the Washington Wizards this season. The four-time NBA champion led the Warriors to victory in their previous game, registering 30 points, four rebounds, and seven assists.

Curry's former teammate Jordan Poole led in a losing effort for the Wizards with 25 points, three rebounds and three assists.

Stephen Curry's unparalleled ball-handling and shooting prowess have consistently challenged opposing defenses and created opportunities for teammates.

This season has been no different, as the two-time MVP is averaging 27.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists. He's shooting 45.9% from the field and 41.4% from beyond the arc.

The Golden State Warriors (29-27) are tenth in the Western Conference, winning eight of their last 10 games. They lost their matchup against the reigning champions, the Denver Nuggets, on Sunday, though.

Meanwhile, the Washington Wizards (9-48) are having a season to forget. They are second-last in the Eastern Conference as well as the entire league.

They are winless in 11 games following their loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday.