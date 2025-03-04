"Is it still LeBron James hired his podcast partner?" - NBA analyst drops shocking proposal after Lakers faced backlash for hiring JJ Redick

NBA analyst Nick Wright shared his thoughts on the criticism received by LeBron James and LA Lakers coach JJ Redick amid their early struggles this season.

On Monday's FS1's First Things First, Wright referenced the issues that emerged when LA struggled early. According to Wright, the discussions surrounding the Lakers were about whether coaching was the issue.

The analyst said that he was also concerned with the first-year coach. But with LA seemingly flipping the switch, Wright said that no one had praised Redick's basketball IQ.

"I was concerned about JJ's ability to handle the day-to-day media scrutiny. Because I do think he is a little too online. ... What nobody questioned was how nuch he knew basketball," Wright said.

The Lakers hold the No. 2 spot in a tight race in the Western Conference. Wright said that James should share the Coach of the Year award with his coach if Redick wins it.

"Is it still LeBron James hired his podcast partner? Because if he did, does he get to share the Coach of the Year trophy if JJ wins it?" Wright said. "How does it work? LeBron traded for Russell Westbrook but made them trade for Anthony Davis."

Wright questioned whether James should get credit for LA's success rather than getting all the flak for the negative aspects. Wright said that James allegedly "forced out" his former coaches, Frank Vogel and Darvin Ham.

Vogel coached the Lakers to the 2020 championship in his first season. He was fired after LA missed the playoffs in 2021-22, while Ham was dismissed after just two seasons.

Redick hosted podcasts before his foray into coaching, most notably, The Old Man and the Three. In March 2024, he and LeBron James launched Mind the Game. The podcast with James was short-lived, though, as Redick was announced the coach in June.

JJ Redick shares thoughts on Lakers' playoff push

LA Lakers coach JJ Redick said that his team's goal is to secure a playoff spot and steer clear of the Play-In Tournament. LeBron James and the Lakers have been a part of the Play-In in the last two seasons.

Following Sunday's 108-102 win against the LA Clippers, Redick shared his team's primary objective.

"I want to make the playoffs," Redick said, "I don't want to be in the Play-In. Until that is secured, the seeding thought won't cross my mind."

With the win, the Lakers tied the Denver Nuggets for the No. 2 seed in the West and also extended their winning streak to six games.

Led by superstars James and Luka Doncic, and solid contributions from role players like Austin Reaves, the Lakers are gearing toward what they hope will be a deep playoff run.

