"Bro don’t have hair, why is he there" - NBA fans react to Lamar Odom's barbershop visit

Former NBA Sixth Man of the Year and LA Lakers champion Lamar Odom hasn't been in the limelight a lot since retiring from the league. However, every now and then, he has popped up.

Odom went viral after a video of him was posted on X. The video shows the former Lakers forward sitting in a barber shop in Manhattan, New York.

The video drew various reactions from fans, with many questioning why he felt the need to visit a barber at all given his lack of hair.

"Bro don’t have hair lol why is he there," @Da_NO_Landlord said.

"What they doing? rubbing baby oil on his bald head?"

Gilbert Arenas shares a wild story regarding Lamar Odom

In March, fellow former NBA player Gilbert Arenas shared a story regarding Odom. Arenas and Odom never got to play together in the NBA but they did share the court on Ice Cube's BIG3 league after their playing days in the NBA.

During their time in the BIG3, Arenas shared that Odom openly watched p*rnography while showering and during a postgame meeting wherein he shared a conversation with other members of the team.

Arenas told the story on his show, 'Gil's Arena.'

"After the game, coach talk to you ... They said Lamar Odom was in the shower watching p*rn ... Coach talking, he comes out watching," Arenas said.

Odom's habits have come into question every now and then, especially back in 2015 when he was infamously found unconscious inside a brothel.

He said that he had mixed an unhealthy cocktail of alcohol and drugs. Thankfully for him, emergency services reached him in time and were able to take him to a hospital.

He shared the details in his memoir, 'Darkness to Light,' wherein he also talked about how this incident caused him to stay away from drugs.