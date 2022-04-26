"Is he taking the torch more from Kawhi... Durant is the best offensive scoring forward" - Bill Simmons believes Jayson Tatum has surpassed Kawhi Leonard and not Kevin Durant in NBA hierarchy

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum, who turned 24 in March, is blossoming into one of the NBA's top players. His sensational play has helped the Boston Celtics become one of the league's most dangerous teams during the second half of the year.

Not only has Tatum turned into an offensive juggernaut, his play on the defense has reached new heights. Boston has become a dominant team with its team defense, and Tatum's efforts have been a big contribution.

On "The Bill Simmons Podcast," Simmons said Tatum could be taking the torch as one of the NBA's best two-way forwards from LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard.

Simmons talked about how Tatum has the offensive ability to be considered in the same world as Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant. But Simmons thinks the idea of Tatum becoming a new version of Leonard is more appropriate, saying:

"Is he taking the torch more from Kawhi as the best traditional two-way forward we have in the league? ... Durant is the best scoring offensive forward that I think we are ever gonna have in my lifetime ... but I think he could be a better defender than Durant."

Jayson Tatum continues to impress

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum has shown the potential to become one of the NBA's top players. It looks as if all of the pieces are finally starting to come together for the young wing. Tatum has built a reputation as one of the game's top scoring forwards. But his ability on defense lately has really seen his game take off to an entirely new level.

The Boston Celtics are one win away against the Brooklyn Nets from moving onto the next round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. The teams meet in Game 4 on Monday night in Brooklyn, with the Celtics holding a 3-0 lead.

Tatum has been magnificent, especially when defending Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant.

In the series, Tatum has averaged 29.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 2.3 steals per game while shooting 42.9%.

Tatum, in his fifth season, has been an All-Star in each of the past three seasons. He averaged career highs of 26.9 ppg, 8.0 rpg and 4.4 ppg this season.

The Celtics selected the 6-foot-8 Tatum out of Duke with the No. 3 pick in 2017. He made the All-Rookie team in 2017-18.

