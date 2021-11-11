Is Tobias Harris playing tonight against the Toronto Raptors? | 2021-22 NBA season

The Philadelphia 76ers, without a few of their regular players like Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid, have lost two consecutive games after winning six straight. They are currently on a three-game homestand and will face the Toronto Raptors tonight.

The Philadelphia 76ers’ starting power forward was first yanked from the roster against the Portland Trail Blazers on November 1. He has since missed another five more games. Philly has also seen three more players get positive tests, having severely depleted the roster.

Based on the NBA’s mandate, Tobias Harris had to sit at least ten days before he is allowed to rejoin the team. He would also have to be negative for two more tests that are 24 hours apart.

Despite playing undermanned, the Philadelphia 76ers without Tobias Harris, still managed to string together a six-game winning streak until Joel Embiid suffered the same fate.

Embiid, Matisse Thybulle and Isaiah Joe are all under the health and safety protocols of the NBA. In spite of all of that, the team at one point had the most wins in the league.

To get back on the winning track, Doc Rivers will need all hands on deck that is available.

What is Tobias Harris’ status for tonight’s game against the Toronto Raptors?

Tobias Harris' presence will be a big boost for the Philadelphia 76ers [Photo: Philadelphia Inquirer]

The Philadephia 76ers have listed Tobias Harris as questionable. However, a few days before tonight’s game, Doc Rivers noted that Harris is doing great. The head coach also mentioned that the team’s second-leading scorer could be back “sooner than later.”

There have been no reports of struggles regarding Harris’ quarantine period. It’s one of the reasons why Rivers was upbeat about the 29-year old forward’s return.

Harris was off to a solid if not spectacular start before he was sidelined. He led the Philadelphia 76ers in scoring three times in the six games that he played. More importantly, he has served as Embiid’s safety blanked when defenses were collapsing on him.

Harris is averaging close to a double-double with 19.8 PPG and 9.0 RPG. His efficiency is also career-best this season. The University of Tennessee alum has hit 54.3% of his FG and 60.5% of his true shooting percentage.

Tobias Harris, if he plays, can certainly make life better for the rest of the remaining players like Andre Drummond, Tyrese Maxey and Georges Niang.

