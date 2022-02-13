Is Trae Young playing tonight against the Boston Celtics? | 2021-22 NBA Season

Trae Young, the miracle that has revamped interest in Atlanta Hawks basketball, is having a spectacular year. He has been a phenomenal scorer, playmaker, and feeder this season. Young is currently averaging 27.6 points and 9.4 assists per game. He is amongst the top five players in the league in two separate categories, ranked fifth in points per game and third in assists per game.

Despite his individual genius, Trae Young's brilliance hasn't translated to his team's win chart. The Atlanta Hawks are suffering this season. Last season, they reached the Eastern Conference Finals and were defeated by the Milwaukee Bucks. After an impressive playoffs run, their current predicament is shocking, but it isn't for a lack of scoring output.

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP Two of the NBA's best young players go head-to-head Sunday afternoon in Boston.



Jayson Tatum turns 24 on March 3rd. Trae Young will have 21 games after that to catch him on this list.



(Tatum's final game as a 23-year old will be against Trae Young and the Hawks March 1st) Two of the NBA's best young players go head-to-head Sunday afternoon in Boston.Jayson Tatum turns 24 on March 3rd. Trae Young will have 21 games after that to catch him on this list.(Tatum's final game as a 23-year old will be against Trae Young and the Hawks March 1st) https://t.co/p12YLsMPqV

Along with Young's excellence on the offensive end, Atlanta is also blessed with the likes of Bogdan Bogdanovic and John Collins. Nate McMillan's team is ranked second in the entire league in offense. However, with reports of Young facing right hip discomfort, his status for the upcoming game has been jeopardized.

What is Trae Young's status for tonight's game against the Boston Celtics?

The Hawks face the formidable Boston Celtics next. Luckily for Atlanta, Young is marked as probable despite the injury. He will most likely suit up for Sunday night's game.

Chris Kirschner, an NBA beat reporter for The Athletic, had previously reported via Twitter that Trae Young was probable due to right hip discomfort. In his tweet, Kirschner wrote:

"For tomorrow’s game at Boston: Delon Wright (left hip flexor) is probable. Trae Young (right hip discomfort) is probable. John Collins (right foot strain) is out.

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner For tomorrow’s game at Boston:



Delon Wright (left hip flexor) is probable.



Trae Young (right hip discomfort) is probable.



John Collins (right foot strain) is out. For tomorrow’s game at Boston:Delon Wright (left hip flexor) is probable.Trae Young (right hip discomfort) is probable.John Collins (right foot strain) is out.

Along with Ice Trae, Delon Wright is also listed as probable with a left hip flexor injury. However, Collins will be sidelined in the upcoming game against the Celtics after being diagnosed with a strained right foot. According to CBS Sports, Collins is expected to miss at least three games before returning to court.

Boston has, as per rating, the second-best defense in the league. Robert Williams III has emerged as a fearsome rim defender and will be one of the biggest obstacles in Atlanta's victory. Although Young and company have beaten Ime Udoka's team twice this season, facing them on Sunday without Collins will not be as easy.

Also Read Article Continues below

In their last meeting, the Hawks #11 registered 21 points, nine rebounds, and five assists. Meanwhile, Jaylen Brown recorded 26 points and 12 rebounds to lead Boston. It will be interesting to see how the Celtics defense fares under the Hawks offense in their third meeting of the season.

Edited by Parimal