Is Trae Young playing tonight against the Charlotte Hornets? | 2021-22 NBA season

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks will host the Charlotte Hornets at the State Farm Arena on Sunday. This is the second game of their season series, with their first clash resulting in a ten-point Atlanta Hawks victory. The two conference rivals will face each other four times this season.

The Atlanta Hawks haven't looked like a team that made the Eastern Conference Finals last year. They went on a six-game losing streak before winning their next seven. However, they have now lost two of their last three, and are 12-11 through their first 23 games of the season. Their latest game was a two-point loss (98-96) against the Philadelphia 76ers, where Young had 25 points, ten assists, four rebounds and a block in 36 minutes.

Trae Young has been averaging All-Star-caliber numbers this season. After last year's playoff run, there is little doubt about him making the All-Star team. He is averaging 26.2 points, 9.1 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 0.9 steals per game on 46/39/89 shooting splits. He is leading the Hawks in points, assists and PER (Player Efficiency Rating), with 25.06 so far.

The Hawks offense is centered around Young and his playmaking abilities, so the Georgia faithful would want to know the status of their talisman for this game.

What is Trae Young's status for tonight's game against the Charlotte Hornets?

Trae Young and Clint Capela of the Atlanta Hawks fight for a loose ball against the San Antonio Spurs.

Trae Young is officially listed as questionable for tonight's game against the Charlotte Hornets.

As reported by Chris Kirschner of The Athletic, Trae Young is suffering from a soreness in his left knee, and also has a quadriceps injury. He hasn't missed a single game so far, so his absence could be catastrophic for the Hawks.

As mentioned earlier, their entire offense is based around Young. At 33.9% usage rate, the fourth-highest in the league, the Hawks' efficacy could be severely impacted by Young's absence from the floor.

Moreover, he isn't the only player listed on their injury report. Kevin Huerter and Cam Reddish are both questionable as well. Huerter is dealing with soreness in his left quad, while Reddish has a non-COVID-related illness.

De'Andre Hunter will reportedly miss around eight weeks due to surgery on his wrist tendon. Meanwhile, Bogdan Bogdanovic's MRI result confirmed a sprain in his right ankle, and he will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

When will Trae Young return?

Trae Young is listed as questionable, so there is a possibility that he could lace up for tonight's game.

The Atlanta Hawks are struggling to rack up wins lately, and his absence would certainly exacerbate matters, given the sheer number of players already sidelined. If Trae Young doesn't play tonight, he could either rest against the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road before returning home against the surging Brooklyn Nets. He might lace up for the next game against the Timberwolves, though.

