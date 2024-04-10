Is Trae Young playing tonight against Charlotte Hornets? Latest injury update for Hawks All-Star (April 10)

All-Star point guard Trae Young has been out of action since Feb. 23 with a finger injury. Following recent developments, he could make his return in the coming days.

Leading up to the matchup with the Charlotte Hornets, the Atlanta Hawks have not yet submitted an injury report. However, Adrian Wojnarowski detailed the latest regarding the star guard.

He reported that Young is nearing a return and could be in the lineup on Wednesday against the Hornets.

Before getting injured, Trae Young was playing at an All-Star level. In 51 games this season, he's averaging 26.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 10.8 assists.

Without the services of their top player, the Hawks have had to get production from others to fill the void. Among those to step up in a big way during Young's absence was Dejounte Murray. He averaged 26.7 PPG and 9.2 APG in March. Murray's top outing was a 44-point barrage in a victory over the Boston Celtics.

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks battling for playoff spot

The return of Trae Young is big news for the Atlanta Hawks, as they have a chance to sneak into the postseason. With a few games to go, they are the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference.

Atlanta could still climb up one spot in the East, but it won't mean much. Whether they finish 9th or 10th, they will have to play two games in the play-in tournament.

In the first game, the Hawks will face off against the Chicago Bulls, who are in ninth place. If they win that matchup, Atlanta will play the loser of the 7/8 matchup. Based on how things stand, that could be the Philadelphia 76ers or the Miami Heat.

After reaching the conference finals in 2021, the Hawks have struggled to create a similar kind of playoff success. If they have another failed run in the postseason, it could lead to the front office having some tough conversations this summer. The offseason isn't here yet, but rumors have started to surface regarding the Hawks.

Even though things look bleak for them, the Hawks getting Young back to close the year is good news. With the star guard back in the lineup, they have the best chance of winning a playoff spot in the play-in. If Young and the Hawks win both games, they'd play the Boston Celtics in round one as the eighth seed.