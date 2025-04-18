Is Trae Young playing tonight against the Miami Heat? Latest on Hawks star's availability (Apr. 18) 

Trae Young has been added to the Atlanta Hawks’ injury report yet again. The star point guard is listed as “probable” ahead of the final game of the Play-In Tournament against the Miami Heat due to right Achilles Tendinitis.

Young has been a regular addition to the team’s injury report for the same issue. However, he has yet to sit out a game because of this injury. Hence, it is safe to assume that Young will be suiting up for the do-or-die clash for the final spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs, barring any last-minute setbacks.

Prior to this, Young suffered a bruised left quadriceps, missing out on one game because of it. But despite his absence for the March 10 clash against the shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers, the Hawks handled business by clinching a 132-123 win.

Young has since participated in every regular-season game, apart from the inconsequential finale against the Orlando Magic. During this 16-game span, the 6-foot-1 player averaged 25.8 points, 11.8 assists and 3.2 rebounds.

Other than Young, the Hawks have added four players to the injury report. Kobe Bufkin (right shoulder), Clint Capela (left fourth metacarpal), Jalen Johnson (left shoulder) and Larry Nance Jr. (right medial femoral condyle) are all ruled out.

Trae Young talks about his ejection against Magic

Trae Young found himself at the centre of controversy during the Hawks-Magic 7-8 play-in game. Late in the contest, Young was penalized with back-to-back technical fouls for his behaviour towards the officials.

During the postgame interview, the pass-first guard revealed his displeasure with the officiation triggered this outburst. In a passionate rant, he felt the need to protect his teammates.

“They are a very physical team and I have had two teammates hurt this year in one game against them. I am not going to call them dirty players or anything like that," Young said via The Athletic's Josh Robbins.

"But there are a lot of plays and moments that guys want to try to be more physical to the point where it is not necessary basketball at that point. I think that is where the frustration got, and sometimes I take out my frustrations on the refs – not just for me but for my teammates.

"I see Dyson Daniels going, I mean, he may not be a household name yet, but he deserves the same amount of respect as some of these other guys, and if you see a foul, you should call a foul. That's pretty much all it was for me. For me, it's just that - nothing more, nothing less,” he added.

Young was ejected from the contest with nearly five minutes remaining in the game. He played 40 minutes and finished the night with 28 points and six assists on 38.1% FG.

