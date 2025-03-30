Is Trae Young playing tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks? Latest on the Hawks star’s availability (Mar. 30)

Trae Young is listed as 'probable' against the Milwaukee Bucks for the Sunday night matchup at Fiserv Forum. The four-time All-Star is listed as day-to-day on the Hawks' injury report because of a right Achilles tendinitis issue.

Young has played in the last five games for the Hawks and fans can expect him to suit up for the road contest against Milwaukee.

The 26-year-old is having a great individual run this season, but the same cannot be said for his team. The Hawks are going through an injury plague, with most of their core members sidelined with injuries.

According to ESPN, Keaton Wallace Jr., Larry Nance Jr., Clint Capela, Jalen Johnson, and Kobe Bufkin are all ruled out from the Sunday night matchup. The Hawks are currently the eight-seed on the Eastern Conference standings with a 35-38 record.

They are in a heated playoff race with the Bulls, the Heat, and the Magic, with each team trying to secure as many wins as possible in this final stretch of games to move up the standings and confirm a playoff spot.

In the absence of his teammates, Young is almost single-handedly trying to keep his team in contention. The four-time All-Star is averaging 24.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 11.4 assists per game. He is shooting 41.2% from the field and 33.6% from downtown.

Trae Young's stats vs the Milwaukee Bucks

Young has always answered the call of his team when facing the Milwaukee Bucks. The All-Star guard has delivered several dominating performances against the Giannis Antetokounmpo-led team in his career.

He has faced the Bucks 18 times in his career and is averaging 25.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 9.0 assists against them. Ice Trae's highest-scoring game against the Bucks was on Nov. 14, 2021, where he dropped 42 points in a 100-120 Hawks win.

A year later, the Hawks star matched his highest-scoring game against his Sunday night opponents. He scored 42 points against the Bucks for the second time on Oct. 29, 2022, in a 115-123 loss for his team.

What to expect from the Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks game?

The Hawks vs Bucks game on Sunday will be an exciting one as both teams will look to secure wins in the season's final stretch. The Bucks will be missing their star guard Damian Lillard but will try their best to get the win without him.

The Hawks will also look to do the same with Trae Young leading the way. Both teams are on losing streaks and would want to get back to winning ways.

