Is Trae Young playing tonight against the Orlando Magic? Latest on Hawks star's availability (Apr. 8)

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young is listed as probable for Tuesday’s game against the Orlando Magic. Young has been the Hawks’ best player this season, recording 24.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 11.6 assists (league best) per game. He has made 73 appearances for the team, leading it to the eighth seed (37-41) in the Eastern Conference.
This is a crucial game for the Hawks, as the Orlando Magic are right above them in the standings at seventh (38-40). Atlanta trails Orlando by a game. So far, there have been two Hawks-Magic games this season, with both teams winning one game each.
The Hawks first defeated Orlando 112-106 despite Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner combining for 68 points. The Magic won the second game on February 20, 114-108, following a 36-point, 10-rebound night from Banchero. With four games left in the season, we might see the Magic and the Hawks face each other in the play-in tournament as well.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
While Trae Young will likely play, Jacob Toppin, Larry Nance Jr., Clint Capela, Jalen Johnson, and Kobe Bufkin will miss Tuesday’s game. It’ll be interesting to see what kind of lineup Quinn Snyder chooses with such significant absences.
Trae Young’s stats against the Orlando Magic
Trae Young has always performed well against the Orlando Magic. The Hawks guard has played 21 regular-season games against them, recording 24.2 points, 10.5 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game. Young’s best performance against the Magic came in his rookie year when he dropped 49 points, 16 assists, and eight rebounds.
He has also been a part of both the Hawks-Magic games this season. The 26-year-old was solid in both games, posting an average of 28.5 points, 7.0 assists, and 4.0 rebounds. Young dropped 38 points and six assists in February 20’s loss against Orlando.
When and where to watch the Atlanta Hawks vs. Orlando Magic?
The Hawks-Magic game will take place at the Kia Center in Orlando on Tuesday. The game will go live at 7 p.m. EST (4 p.m. PT) and will be broadcast on FDSFL and FDSSE. Alternatively, fans can stream the game live with NBA League Pass and FuboTV.
It'll be interesting to see what Trae Young and the Hawks have in store for the Orlando Magic on Tuesday.
Orlando Magic Nation! You can check out the latest Orlando Magic Schedule and dive into the Magic Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.