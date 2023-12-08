Is Trae Young playing tonight against Philadelphia 76ers? Latest update on Atlanta Hawks star's status (Dec. 8)

Trae Young is yet again having another excellent year so far with the Atlanta Hawks, despite the team having an uneven start this season. The Hawks are scheduled to go up against the Philadelphia 76ers later tonight at 7 p.m. Eastern Time. It is a big matchup for Atlanta, as Philadelphia is one of the best teams in the league. Because of the importance of the fixture, fans are checking up on Young's availability.

With that said, is Trae Young playing tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers? According to Atlanta Journal-Consitution's Lauren L. Williams, the Hawks star will not be available to suit up tonight against the Sixers. His absence is due to an illness.

Williams also reported that Trae Young did not join the team's flight to Philadelphia on Thursday. Despite previously listing him as questionable on the injury report, the Hawks medical staff decided to sit him out instead.

The Atlanta Hawks' next game will be against the Denver Nuggets on Dec. 11 and will be a home game in Atlanta.

Trae Young talked about winning a championship with the Atlanta Hawks and silencing doubters

Speaking with People's Natasha Dye, Trae Young remains focused on winning an NBA championship, despite constant chatter from doubters.

"I want to win a championship; that's the main goal," Young said. "I'm at a space where everything's been said. So, there's really nothing new. I'm getting older and playing against grown men, it's going to take time to really develop and be the best version of yourself.

"Every year I'm just trying to get a little bit better in every area, and hopefully, I'll continue doing that into next year."

In Young's comments, he mentioned that he still has a way to go before reaching the best version of himself. In the process of growing and refining his craft, the Hawks guard is aware of all the noise against him.

However, Trae Young considers it as familiar territory and one that doesn't easily deter him from his main goal in the league.

As of now, it's been a bit of an inconsistent season for the Atlanta Hawks as they try to maneuver their way in an 82-game season. They are in 10th place (9-11 record) in the Eastern Conference standings with a .450 winning percentage.

Be that as it may, Young is still putting up impressive numbers as he is averaging 27.2 points (41.2% shooting, including 35.2% from 3-point range) and 10.6 assists per game.