Is Trae Young playing tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers? Latest on Hawks superstar's availability (April 1)

Trae Young has been the leading the Atlanta Hawks' charge to secure a spot in the postseason, receiving an All-Star nod for the fourth time in his career as the face of the Hawks.

However, the 6-foot-1 guard is dealing with tendinitis in his right Achilles that has been bothering him for most of the season. He is listed as probable and should play.

Young is one of the better point guards in the league and is a premier playmaker. He has been a key asset to the Hawks this season, playing in 69 of the team's 74 games. The Atlanta Hawks lead the Orlando Magic by one game for the seventh spot in the Eastern Conference, the best seeding in the play-in tournament.

Young's most recent game missed was on March 10 against the Philadelphia 76ers, a game that Atlanta won without him.

With eight games remaining in the regular season, the Hawks will need all their roster available to put themselves at the top of the play-in standings.

The Hawks will look to create more space between them and the other Eastern Conference play-in teams and even their season series against Scoot Henderson and Co. The Hawks are hoping to build momentum after going to Milwaukee and taking down the Bucks 145-124 on Sunday.

What would the Atlanta Hawks miss if Trae Young doesn't play against the Portland Trail Blazers?

Though Trae Young is expected to suit up for the Atlanta Hawks tonight, head coach Quin Snyder might consider resting his young ace in preparation for the Eastern Conference play-in tournament. Without him, the Hawks falter offensively, even against a tanking Trail Blazers squad.

In their first game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Nov. 17, the Hawks could not stage a comeback and lost 114-110 at Moda Center. Young played for 38 minutes and scored 29 points, eight assists and five rebounds.

It was also one of Young's best shooting games in the season. He made five 3s and shot 50.0%.

Trae Young has been one of the league's more proficient guards both as a scorer and a playmaker throughout his career. On his current pace, Young will lead the league in assists for the first time at 11.5 assists per game, which would be most since Russell Westbrook's 2020-2021 campaign playing for the Washington Wizards.

In 69 games, Young leads the league in assists along with 24.1 points and 1.2 steals per game. As he has been since joining the team, Trae Young will play a large part in determining if the Hawks can get out of the play-in tournament and make noise in the postseason.

