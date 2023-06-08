Is Tyler Herro playing Game 4 against Nuggets? 

Tyler Herro has only made one appearance this postseason, but the young guard could be close to a return. As the Miami Heat now trail 2-1 in the NBA Finals, they might be getting some much-needed reinforcements.

Tyler Herro injured his hand in Game 1 of the first round and has been out ever since. From the beginning, the hope was that he'd return in the finals if they made it. Since the Heat were the eighth seed, nobody expected that to be a real possibility.

In a recent story for CBS, Colin Ward-Henninger spoke on a possible Herro return. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has been quiet about the subject, but the door might be open for him to finally make his return to the lineup.

"Heat coach Erik Spoelstra remained coy prior to Wednesday's game, saying that Herro had still not been cleared to play, so any discussions of him returning were 'really just hypothetical.' But, facing a 2-1 hole and what amounts to a must-win Game 4 on Friday, it seems more and more realistic that if Herro is fully healthy, they'll have no choice but to get him on the floor"

The Miami Heat need Tyler Herro back to stay afloat in NBA Finals

It goes without saying that getting Tyler Herro back would be a huge boost for the Miami Heat. Even if he isn't fully 100%, having his scoring and shot creation could be a difference maker.

On Wednesday night, the Denver Nuggets hit the road to face the Heat in Game 3. With the series all tied up at one, this was a very pivotal matchup. Thanks to triple-doubles from Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic, Denver walked away victorious.

Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo did everything they could to keep it inetersting, but they didn't have enough help around them. Outside of the two stars, they've been relying on role players to catch fire and help with scoring.

Gabe Vincent and Caleb Martin have managed to have big games, but Miami can't expect them to do it every night. Which is why they need Herro back in the lineup.

Having another player who can create their own offense and put up big numbers could help the Heat get momentum back in their favor. Without him, they simply don't have enough firepower to keep up with the Nuggets.

