Is Tyler Herro playing tonight against Celtics? Latest injury update on Heat's guard ahead of match-up (May 27, 2023)

The Miami Heat's playoff run has been hampered by the absence of Tyler Herro, a talented guard who recently underwent surgery to repair a broken right hand. Fans are curious to know if Herro will be able to take the court as the Heat prepares for their game against the Boston Celtics on Saturday, May 27, 2023.

However, the latest injury update suggests that it is unlikely we will see Herro in action during this crucial game.

Herro's unfortunate injury occurred during the opening game of the Eastern Conference's first-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks. Diving for a loose ball late in the second quarter, Herro fractured his right hand, forcing him to undergo surgery.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT Coach Spo provides an update on Tyler Herro’s hand injury Coach Spo provides an update on Tyler Herro’s hand injury https://t.co/mAMYcUQpdr

With the Heat's playoff hopes hanging in the balance, it seems highly improbable that Herro will be able to return to the court unless the team secures the Eastern Conference title.

Tyler Herro's return date: An update on the Heat guard's recovery

Tyler Herro's Return Date

A recent report by the South Florida Sun-Sentinel revealed that Herro has received clearance to resume non-contact court work. He got permission to engage in shooting practices with his non-injured hand and maybe even take some shots during training.

However, considering both his expected timeline for recovery (four to six weeks) and tonight's match versus the Celtics, it appears highly unlikely that he will be able to play.

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang Tyler Herro doing basketball things! With his left hand. Tyler Herro doing basketball things! With his left hand. https://t.co/9DETnMQ9zy

Without Herro, the Miami Heat are missing the contributions of their third-highest scorer. Herro put on a dazzling display of skill throughout the regular season, tallying up an impressive average score of 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game.

His absence undoubtedly poses a challenge for the team, especially in the playoffs, where his skills could have made a significant impact.

The Miami Heat find themselves on the brink of advancing to the finals as they currently hold a 3–2 series advantage against the Boston Celtics. However, doing so without Herro's valuable contributions is a daunting task.

Fans and the team alike remain hopeful that Herro may be able to make a comeback in the later stages of the playoffs, should the Heat progress to the finals.

As the Miami Heat prepare to face the Boston Celtics, it is unfortunate news for fans that Tyler Herro is unlikely to take the court due to his ongoing recovery from a broken right hand. The Heat will miss his scoring prowess and overall impact on the game.

Poll : 0 votes