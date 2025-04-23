Is Tyler Herro playing tonight against the Cleveland Cavaliers? Latest on Heat star's availability (Apr. 23)

The Miami Heat have released their injury report for Game 2 of their first-round series against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Tyler Herro doesn’t feature on the dreadful list. Herro’s exclusion from the report signifies that he is fit enough to participate on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-5 guard has been fairly healthy throughout the 2024-25 campaign, participating in 77 regular-season games, the most across his six-year career. However, Herro dealt with a thigh injury towards the tail end of the regular season.

Herro seemed to have hurt himself during an Apr. 3 clash against the Memphis Grizzlies at the Kaseya Center. While he finished the game out, scoring 35 points in 37 minutes, the 25-year-old was sidelined for the subsequent contest against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Since then, Tyler Herro made his return to the lineup for all games, barring the inconsequential season finale against the Washington Wizards.

Three games into the postseason, including two play-in games, the former Kentucky Wildcat has averaged a staggering 29.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists. Since he's been playing nearly 40 minutes per game during this span, it is clear his thigh hasn’t been a problem anymore.

Tyler Herro had a rather subpar outing in the series opener on Sunday. In the 100-121 blowout, he scored merely 21 points on 38.9% shooting. His contributions will have to drastically increase in terms of scoring and playmaking if the Heat wants a chance at levelling the series at one game apiece.

While Tyler Herro is expected to be available, barring any unexpected last-minute setbacks, the South Florida side will be without Terry Rozier (left ankle sprain) and Kevin Love (personal reasons).

Where to watch Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers?

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be hosting the Miami Heat on Wednesday at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for Game 2 of the first-round series. The contest is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. PT)

Fans can catch the action between the Heat and Cavaliers live on NBA TV as well as FDSOH and FDSSUN. Additionally, those looking to live stream can do so one hour before tip-off via the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

