Is Tyler Herro playing tonight against the Denver Nuggets ? | 2021-22 NBA season

Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat are getting ready to face the Denver Nuggets Monday night as the Heat return home after a four-game road trip.

The Miami Heat (13-7) have had to deal with a number of injuries that have sidelined important players. Even so, the Heat have done well maintaining momentum in the Eastern Conference standings, sitting second behind the Brooklyn Nets (14-6). The Heat have gone 6-4 in their past 10 games.

Tyler Herro (averaging 21.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 33.6 minutes per game, which are all career highs) has been one of the NBA's most impressive bench assets all season, as he has his first two seasons. This Heat team is at its best when Herro is in the rotation, as he gives them one of the league's most lethal offensive weapons off the bench.

After an impressive 107-104 win Saturday against the Chicago Bulls, with Herro sidelined, Miami faces a stretch against some challenging opponents, including multiple games against the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks (13-8), who are on a seven-game winning streak, and the Cleveland Cavaliers (10-10), as well as another showdown with the talented Chicago team (13-8).

What is Tyler Herro's status for tonight's game against the Denver Nuggets?

Tyler Herro is listed as questionable for Monday night's game against the Denver Nuggets (9-10). The crafty guard is dealing with what the team is calling "soreness," and it remains to be seen if Herro will try to give it a go.

Herro, who has played in 18 games this season, has become a crucial part of the rotation. After showing potential in his first two seasons, the No. 13 overall pick in 2019 has seen his game take off to another level this year. He's become one of the top bench assets in the NBA and is the frontrunner to earn the league's Sixth Man of the Year award.

In his past three games, Herro averaged 22.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 44.0% from 3-point range.

Reports said Herro missed Miami's game Saturday while dealing with "illness," although the team has listed Herro as questionable Monday night with "soreness."

The third-year guard is a potential game-time decision for Monday night's matchup against the Denver Nuggets.

With Herro doing a lot of the heavy lifting offensively off the bench, it's important the team has him on the court as much as possible throughout the year. Herro has had a strong workload so far this season, so there's a chance the team could give him another night to rest.

