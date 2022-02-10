Is Tyler Herro playing tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans? | 2021-22 NBA season

The Miami Heat, led by Tyler Herro, are gearing up to take on the New Orleans Pelicans in a matchup between two teams with postseason aspirations.

The Miami Heat, after a slow start, have gained momentum of late as they have won six of their last ten games despite their superstars Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler missing a number of games this season. This has been primarily due to the performances of Tyler Herro in their absence.

Herro's Miami Heat are leading the Eastern Conference standings and will secure home court advantage for the postseason if they can keep up their good form until the end of the regular season.

One of the main reasons why the Heat have done so well despite being plagued by injuries all season long is because of the chemistry and the familiarity within the roster. This is by far due to the excellent coaching by Erik Spoelstra. Along with this, their ability to hurt teams from the perimeter has contributed to them having the best record in the Eastern Conference.

Tyler Herro is probable for tonight's game against the New Orleans Pelicans

Herro in action against the New York Knicks

The Miami Heat have listed Tyler Herro as probable for tonight's game against the Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. Injuries have plagued the rising superstar as he has yet to play more than 55 games in a season for the Heat since making his debut in 2019.

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat Heat listing Tyler Herro (knee) and Caleb Martin (Achilles) as probable for Thursday in New Orleans. Morris (neck) and Oladipo (knee) are out. That's it for their injury report. Heat listing Tyler Herro (knee) and Caleb Martin (Achilles) as probable for Thursday in New Orleans. Morris (neck) and Oladipo (knee) are out. That's it for their injury report.

The issue with his right knee has been soreness after hurting it in a collision and a fall while playing against the Charlotte Hornets. As a precaution, he was excluded from the roster for the game against the Washington Wizards. Since he is being listed as probable, he will likely play against New Orleans tonight. If there are any concerns during warm-ups, the medical staff may advise the team not to risk him against the Pelicans.

Tyler Herro, this season, is averaging 20.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and four assists while shooting the ball nearly 43% from the field and a shade under 38% from beyond the arc. He has recorded two double-doubles this season for Miami and has missed ten games this campaign, of which the Heat have lost three.

Also Read Article Continues below

Herro is a professional scorer who can put points on the board three different ways as he is also shooting over 87% from the line this season. He is an integral part of how the Miami Heat operate. His ability to come off the bench and keep the scoreboard ticking along is probably his biggest attribute and has earned him praise for being one of the best sixth men in the league.

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win this game? Miami Heat New Orleans Pelicans 0 votes so far