Tyler Herro is on the injury list (right hand) and has been ruled out for Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets.

Herro was expected to return in Game 3, however, he is still recovering from his broken hand from the first round of the playoffs. Herro underwent surgery on his hand on April 21 and is still not cleared to play. However, he is nearing a return.

Head coach Erik Spoelstra has some words regarding Herro's recovery, as Herro is engaging in contract drills.

“This is just part of the process. You have to go through stages. First part of it was just shooting, then movement, then contact versus coaches, and then the next level of contact in practice. He has not been cleared for a game and he’s still not cleared yet."

The Miami Heat will miss Herro's shooting as they try to overcome the Denver Nuggets. The Heat are down 2-1 in the NBA Finals and look to even the series.

What impact could Tyler Herro have on the Miami Heat?

Cleveland Cavaliers v Miami Heat

Tyler Herro averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists during the regular season. Herro is the third scoring option for the Heat behind Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

Although Spoelstra has made the relevant adjustments, it is hard to not miss the presence of Herro on the court.

Will Manso @WillManso Tyler Herro just doing some dribbling as he has a small wrap/tape on that surgically repaired shooting hand. Tyler Herro just doing some dribbling as he has a small wrap/tape on that surgically repaired shooting hand. https://t.co/31wfTNJw1G

Herro's impact on the Heat cannot be understated. Anytime a team loses their third scoring option, they are inevitably going to suffer.

The Miami Heat are down 2-1 against the Denver Nuggets. It will take a lot of role players for Miami to contribute in order to oust the Nuggets in Game 4 without Herro on the court. Especially, if Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray have a historic game like they did in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Hopefully, Tyler Herro can be on the court for Game 5 and have a positive impact on the Miami Heat.

