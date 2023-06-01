Is Tyler Herro playing tonight against Nuggets? Latest injury update on Heat's guard ahead of NBA Finals ( 1st June, 2023)

We will not see Tyler Herro play in Game 1 of the NBA Finals tonight between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets. Having earned the Sixth Man of the Year title for 2022, Herro has unfortunately been unable to play since he broke his hand at his first encounter in the playoffs.

TNT and Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes provided the following update:

"Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (hand fracture) is ramping up workouts and is expected to make his return at some point during NBA Finals with Game 3 being the likely target."

The injury took place in Game 1 of their opening-round matchup with Milwaukee on April 16.

At that time, a potential return during the finals was unlikely, given the Heat's underdog status. However, their unexpected success has now put Herro's potential return in the spotlight.

Herro's absence hasn't slowed down the Heat's march to the finals. Defying all odds, Miami is only the second eighth-seeded team in history to reach this stage.

Miami has triumphed over the Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, and Boston Celtics without the sharpshooting guard, but will be glad for his return when it comes.

Tyler Herro will be a huge boost for the Heat when he returns

While Herro won't be ready for Game 1, the Heat and their fans eagerly anticipate his return. Having relied on a thin rotation to reach the Finals, just having Herro back on the floor would be considered a victory.

The Heat enters the series as significant underdogs against the Nuggets, emphasizing the importance of every contribution they can get.

Their success without Herro can be attributed, in part, to the emergence of Gabe Vincent and Caleb Martin, who stepped up as scorers in his absence. However, Herro's return to the team will surely give them a significant boost in their ability to score.

