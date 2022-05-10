Is Tyler Herro playing tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers? | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Miami Heat, led by Tyler Herro, are gearing up to take on the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. The series is tied 2-2.

The Miami Heat were the most consistent team in the East during the regular season. They finished at the top of the Eastern Conference standings despite their superstars, Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler missing a number of games. This has been primarily due to the performances of Tyler Herro in their absence.

Herro's side have home court advantage in the East and will be hoping to capitalize on that and reach the finals.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Tyler Herro has his 4th 20-point game off the bench in the playoffs, tying Ray Allen for the most in Heat history Tyler Herro has his 4th 20-point game off the bench in the playoffs, tying Ray Allen for the most in Heat history https://t.co/iJxPgyyKCs

One of the main reasons why the Heat have done so well despite being plagued by injuries is the chemistry and the familiarity within the roster.

This is due to excellent coaching by Erik Spoelstra. Along with this, their ability to hurt teams from the perimeter has contributed to them having the best record in the Eastern Conference.

Tyler Herro is questionable for tonight's game against the Philadelphia 76ers

Herro in action against the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 2.

The Miami Heat have officially listed Tyler Herro as questionable for tonight's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Game 5 is being played in South Beach at the FTX Arena. Injuries have plagued the rising star in his short career thus far.

Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT UPDATE: Kyle Lowry (hamstring), Dewayne Dedmon (non-Covid illness), Caleb Martin (ankle), P.J. Tucker (calf), Max Strus (hamstring), Gabe Vincent (knee) and Tyler Herro (ankle) are all listed as questionable to play in tomorrow’s Game 5 vs the Sixers. UPDATE: Kyle Lowry (hamstring), Dewayne Dedmon (non-Covid illness), Caleb Martin (ankle), P.J. Tucker (calf), Max Strus (hamstring), Gabe Vincent (knee) and Tyler Herro (ankle) are all listed as questionable to play in tomorrow’s Game 5 vs the Sixers.

Tyler Herro has been hampered by knee and ankle issues all season long. The rising star had issues with his right knee in a regular season matchup with the Charlotte Hornets. He has also been struggling with ankle issues throughout the postseason.

Herro was on the injury report ahead of Game 4 as well, but ended up playing over 32 minutes. He is expected to play in Game 5 as well, unless there is an issue during warm-up.

The Heat guard averaged 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game this season. He shot 44.7% from the field and nearly 39.9% from beyond the arc.

In this series, Herro is averaging 17.0 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 44.4% and 43.5% from the perimeter. Herro is a professional scorer who can put points on the board in three different ways as he also shot 86.8% from the line this season.

He is an integral part of how the Miami Heat operate. His ability to come off the bench and keep the scoreboard ticking along is probably his biggest attribute. It has earned him praise for being one of the best sixth men in the league.

