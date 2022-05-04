Is Tyler Herro playing tonight against Philadelphia 76ers? | NBA Playoffs 2022

Recently crowned the Sixth Man of the Year, Tyler Herro is an invaluable piece for the Miami Heat in their quest for a championship. Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry have been in and out of the lineup, so having someone reliable like Herro helps keep things afloat.

The Heat will take on the Philadelphia 76ers at home for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. The Heat won the first game by 14 points (106-92) but led by 21 points.

The Sixers were missing MVP candidate Joel Embiid, so the home team on the night grabbed the opportunity. Embiid is sidelined for Game 2 as well, so many analysts have predicted that the Heat could walk away with another comfortable win.

Meanwhile, Tyler Herro became the first player in franchise history to drop 25 points and five assists off the bench.

Tyler Herro salutes "When I think of the Sixth Man award it's Lou Will or Jamal Crawford. ... They paved the way for all of us."

Predictably, Heat Nation is curious to know the status of their star guard ahead of Game 2 of the second round of the playoffs.

What is Tyler Herro's status for Game 2 of Eastern Conference semifinals against Philadelphia 76ers?

James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers defended by Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat in Game 1

Tyler Herro is officially listed as questionable for the Wednesday game at the FTX Arena. He' diagnosed with a sprained left ankle but is expected to play. He was seen in the morning shootaround, putting up his routine attempts. There's no report on his ankle, so the team believes he could lace up.

He isn't the only player in the injury report, though. Starting point guard Kyle Lowry is out with a strained hamstring, while players like PJ Tucker, Gabe Vincent, Max Strus and Caleb Martin are all questionable.

The Heat will need all the help they can get, and the questionable players are expected to lace up regardless of their injury. Martin is suffering from the same injury as Herro, while Strus has a strained hamstring. Tucker has a calf strain, while Vincent is dealing with irritation in his knee.

#Heat guard Tyler Herro is back at it Wednesday morning. The sixth man of the year is at FTX arena putting up shots before the SIxers shootaround for tonight's Game 2. The Miami standout did the same thing before the #Sixers shootaround for Game 1 on Monday.

Herro is averaging the second-most points (14.8) in the team off the bench in the playoffs. He has also contributed 3.8 assists and 3.3 rebounds in less than 30 minutes of action per night.

The Heat will try to take a commanding 2-0 series lead before heading to Pennsylvania for Games 3 and 4.

