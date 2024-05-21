Is Tyrese Haliburton playing tonight against Boston Celtics? Latest on Pacers All-Star's Game 1 status (May 21)

Tyrese Haliburton is playing on Tuesday night in the Indiana Pacers' Eastern Conference finals series opener against the Boston Celtics. Haliburton had been iffy going into the conference semis games with the New York Knicks, dealing with multiple ailments. However, the Pacers have received a positive update ahead of the series opener against the Celtics, with Haliburton not on the injury report.

It's a solid boost for Indiana, hoping to steal at one of the two road games against Boston and establish that it may not be a lopsided series as expected. Haliburton's health and form remain key to their chances of causing an upset.

What happened to Tyrese Haliburton?

Haliburton was dealing with a back issue throughout the series against the Knicks and an ankle injury in the last three games. He carried a questionable status into most of these contests. However, he played through his injuries. He seems to have recovered from those blows amid the break between Game 7 vs. the Knicks and Game 1 against the Celtics.

Tyrese Haliburton Stats vs. Boston Celtics

Tyrese Haliburton has played 12 games against the Boston Celtics, averaging 18.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 8.0 assists, shooting 48.8%, including 41.0% from 3.

He managed 15.8 ppg, 5.3 rpg and 9.0 apg on 41.1% shots, including 32.1% from 3. Haliburton's best outing against Boston was a 26-point game on Dec. 4 in the NBA In-Season Tournament quarter-finals. He added 13 assists while shooting 55.6% and 5-of-11 from 3.

Tyrese Haliburton Stats in 2024 NBA Playoffs

Haliburton has averaged 18.8 ppg, 5.0 rpg, and 8.1 apg in 13 playoff games, shooting on a 49/38/82 clip.

It has been an up-and-down run, but he has usually stepped up in the big closeout and elimination games. Haliburton displayed and rediscovered his mettle against the Knicks big time after producing at least four 20 and two 3-point games after a six-point outing in the series opener.

He capped off the series with 26 points on 10 of 17 shots to hand the Pacers a 130-109 win in Game 7. Haliburton's aggressiveness was key to the Pacers' success and will remain the case against the Celtics.

If he can find his shots early on, it will put immense pressure on Boston's defense. The blueprint is there for him and the Pacers to follow from their success against Jayson Tatum and Co. from the NBA In-Season Tournament knockout round.