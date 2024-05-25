Is Tyrese Haliburton playing tonight against Boston Celtics? Latest on Pacers star's injury update for Game 3 (May 25)

Tyrese Haliburton is ruled out for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Indiana Pacers and the Boston Celtics. Haliburton exited Game 2 with a left leg injury in the third quarter and didn't return. He had 10 points and eight assists in 28 minutes of action. Haliburton also sustained a chest injury in the first half.

His status for Game 3 was up in the air with those blows, as some also feared that he could miss the rest of the series. With the Pacers down 2-0, their chances of surviving against Boston seem bleak without Haliburton. However, he will be a game-time decision but will likely sit out Saturday's contest.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What happened to Tyrese Haliburton?

Tyrese Haliburton was on the Pacers' injury report, citing left hamstring soreness. He suffered the injury on a defensive possession as he tried changing directions while guarding Jayson Tatum. It was a non-contact blow. Haliburton grimaced in pain and limped off the floor soon. He didn't return for the game.

According to the latest update by NBA insider Haliburton has reaggravated a left hamstring injury sustained on Jan. 9 against the Celtics. The Pacers All-Star slipped on a drive attempt, which caused the injury. He was initially feared to miss the entire season, but he returned soon.

Expand Tweet

However, in his first game back after missing five outings, Haliburton reaggravated the injury and missed five more games. He returned on a minute restriction. He played the rest of the regular season without issues, but the playoffs seem to have taken a toll on his leg.

Charania said that Haliburton also underwent an X-ray for his chest injury, which he suffered after a collision with Jaylen Brown.

Tyrese Haliburton Stats vs. Boston Celtics in 2024 NBA Playoffs

Haliburton had 25 points, 10 assists and three steals on 44.4% shooting, including 6-of-14 from 3 in Game 1 against the Celtics. He was exceptional until late in the fourth quarter, committing a costly unforced turnover that contributed to Boston's comeback and winning in overtime.

Tyrese Haliburton was solid in his minutes during Game 2. The Pacers trailed for most of the game, but with Haliburton on the floor, they seemed to have a shot at making it a close contest. However, his injury in the third quarter dampened their hopes of a comeback, as they trailed by 11 points when he exited.

Boston soon stretched that to 20 and won 126-110.