Is Tyrese Haliburton playing tonight against Charlotte Hornets? Latest on 2x NBA All-Star's status (February 12)

Tyrese Haliburton is questionable to play against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night. The 2x NBA All-Star's recent injury struggles made him a staple on the Indiana Pacers' injury reports. Haliburton missed 13 games already this season and carried the questionable tag for two weeks.

Haliburton is again a game-time decision. The 30-24 Pacers are seemingly playing it safe with their star player's health, hoping to have him fully recovered when it's the business end of the season.

The 23-year-old has played the past six games, but it won't be surprising if he sits out Monday's game against the slumping Hornets. Charlotte has won once in its last 11 games, leading up to this contest.

What happened to Tyrese Haliburton?

Haliburton is dealing with a left hamstring strain issue. He may have recovered from the injury, but he's being managed closely. Haliburton suffered the injury brutally against the Boston Celtics on Jan. 31. He slipped on a drive attempt and had to be carried to the locker room by his teammates.

It first felt like a season-ending blow, but fortunately for the Pacers, it wasn't that significant of an injury. Haliburton has missed eight games because of this issue, though.

Tyrese Haliburton stats vs. Charlotte Hornets

Haliburton has played eight games against the Hornets, averaging 18.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game. He has a 5-3 record against Charlotte. Haliburton's faced the Hornets thrice this season, winning twice. He had 17 points, four assists and two blocks on 6 of 8 shooting when the teams last met on Feb. 4. The Pacers won that contest 115-99.

One of Haliburton's best outings this season was against the Hornets in a 125-114 loss on Nov. 4, 2023. He had 43 points and 12 assists on 66.7% shooting, including 8 of 12 from 3-point range.

With Haliburton's minute restriction easing by every game, if he suits up against the Hornets, he could have a shot at another but outing. The Hornets can't seem to provide any resistance defensively, and facing the Pacers' offense is arguably the one thing Charlotte doesn't want right now.

Tyrese Haliburton has turned Indiana into a No. 1 offense with a 120.8 efficiency with his scintillating play. In 41 games, he's averaging 22.1 ppg and 11.7 apg, shooting on 50/40/85 splits. His production and impact have warranted an All-Star starting nod this season for the Eastern Conference team alongside Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum and Joel Embiid (now injured).

