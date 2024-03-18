Is Tyrese Haliburton playing tonight against Cleveland Cavaliers? Latest on All-Star's status (March 18)

Tyrese Haliburton will play on Monday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The two-time NBA All-Star has stayed off the Indiana Pacers' injury report. Haliburton had an injury-riddled stretch because of a hamstring strain in January, but he's been healthy since.

In 55 games, he's averaged 20.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 11.2 assists, shooting on 48/37/86 splits. Haliburton will likely end up playing 60+ games in a season for the first time in his career. He's three games away from matching his 58-game season appearance in his rookie year.

What happened to Tyrese Haliburton? Looking at his injury history

Haliburton is healthy now. However, he's had multiple injury issues. Haliburton has dealt with ankle, knee and hamstring injuries this year, missing a combined 13 games because of these ailments.

The hamstring injury he sustained against the Boston Celtics on Jan. 8 was the most significant ailment this year for Haliburton. He suffered a Grade 1 strain. It was initially feared to be a season-ending blow.

Nevertheless, Haliburton returned from it sooner than expected and hasn't been bothered by the issue since.

Tyrese Haliburton stats vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Tyrese Haliburton has played the Cavaliers 11 times, averaging 19.8 ppg, 3.1 rpg and 8.2 apg. He's 5-6 against them.

Haliburton's averaged 19.5 ppg, 4.0 rpg and 13.0 apg in two games against the Cavs this year. The Pacers won both games. They will have the chance to close the season series on Monday at home.

However, Haliburton needs to fire on all cylinders against the shorthanded yet unpredictable Cleveland team. The 24-year-old has struggled lately, though. Haliburton's averaging 15.4 ppg, 4.9 rpg and 9.1 apg on abysmal shooting splits of 41.2% from the field, including 17.9% from 3-point range in March.

The Pacers have gone 4-4 in this stretch.

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers?

Local TV operators Bally Sports Ohio and Bally Sports Indiana will cover the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers game. Fans outside local regions can watch the game online on NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET.

The Pacers are 3-1 in their last four games. They are sixth in the East with a 38-30 record. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers are third with a 42-25 record. They are 1-3 in their past four outings.

Indiana will be the favorite to win behind its better momentum and homecourt advantage. The Pacers also have head to head edge this year. Donvoan Mitchell is on the sidelines, too, favoring the odds of a Pacers win.