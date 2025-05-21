Is Tyrese Haliburton playing tonight against Knicks? Latest on Pacers star's status for ECF Game 1 (May 21)

The Indiana Pacers will rely heavily on star point guard Tyrese Haliburton as they prepare for a high-stakes rematch against the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference finals on Wednesday. Haliburton was instrumental in leading the Pacers past the Knicks in last year’s Eastern Conference semifinals, and now he’ll look to replicate that success on an even bigger stage.

Good news for Indiana is that Haliburton is not listed on the injury report and is set to suit up for Game 1 on Wednesday. The dynamic playmaker is ready to lead the charge once again, this time with the goal of quieting a raucous Madison Square Garden crowd.

This postseason has been a statement run for Haliburton, who has used each game to silence critics who once labeled him the most overrated player in the NBA. So far, he's done just that with a series of stellar performances.

Even Knicks star Jalen Brunson knows the threat Haliburton poses, calling him the unquestioned "engine" of the Pacers’ offense.

"Great player," Brunson said of Haliburton. "He's done a lot. He's quieted a lot of people. He's obviously their engine, and they go as he goes. He does a lot for their team, so it's gonna be a tough task."

Tyrese Haliburton had an up-and-down performance during last year’s playoff series against the Knicks, scoring under 20 points in three of the seven games. However, he delivered when it mattered most. In the decisive Game 7 on the road, Haliburton rose to the occasion, posting a clutch 26-point, 10-assist performance that helped eliminate the Knicks and propel the Pacers forward.

Where to watch Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks?

The Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks are set to clash in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday, May 21, at the iconic Madison Square Garden. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern Time (5 p.m. Pacific).

Fans can catch the action live on TNT, with pregame coverage beginning an hour before the start. For those looking to stream the contest, it will be available on NBA League Pass and FuboTV, though regional restrictions may apply.

