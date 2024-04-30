Is Tyrese Haliburton playing tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks? Lates on Indiana Pacers star’s status for Game 5 (April 30)

Tyrese Haliburton is questionable for the Indiana Pacers game against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 of their first-round series. Haliburton was a recent addition to the injury report after playing in all four games in the series thus far. Bally Sports Indiana reporter Pay Boylan reported that Halliburton is questionable with back spasms.

Halliburton's status will be monitored. The Pacers will be without Bennedict Mathurin, who is out for the season; they are otherwise healthy.

The Bucks have worse injury problems. Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as doubtful and is likely out with his calf strain. Damian Lillard is struggling with his Achilles injury.

Khris Middleton battled through an ankle sprain in Game 4 and is probable for Game 5 despite being banged up. Patrick Beverley is also probable, despite an oblique strain.

What happened to Tyrese Haliburton?

Tyrese Haliburton is experiencing back spasms. He was labeled as questionable on Sunday due to back spasms, but he still played in Game 4. The Pacers' star played 32 minutes in Game 4.

That was his lowest-minute total of the series so far. He played at least 37 minutes in the first three games of the series.

Haliburton missed 13 games earlier this season. He battled through a hamstring injury, which slowed down Halliburton's All-Star pace earlier this season.

Tyrese Haliburton playoff stats vs Milwaukee Bucks

Tyrese Haliburton has been a bit below his averages for the series. He is averaging 15.8 points, 10.0 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game in the series.

His rebounding has jumped way up in this series after averaging just 3.9 per game during the season. He averaged 20.0 points and 10.9 assists per game during the regular season.

Haliburton has shown off his playmaking once again. He dished out 16 assists in Game 3 and 12 assists in Game 4.

However, Haliburton has struggled from deep in the series, shooting 29.4 percent, including a 1-of-12 from downtown in Game 3. He has found more success inside the arc. He is shooting 43.6 percent from the field in the series.

Haliburton has made five out of six free throws. However, he might benefit from being more aggressive with his drives in order to make more trips to the line. The Bucks struggle with perimeter defense. Lillard and Beverley are both injured, assuming they play at all. If Haliburton's back is feeling good, he should seek to capitalize on drives to the basket.

Haliburton switched his approach in Game 4. He moved towards more of a scoring role despite playing fewer minutes. Haliburton scored 24 points with just four assists. Haliburton and the Pacers will try to close out the series on the road in Game 5 on Tuesday.

