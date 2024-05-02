Is Tyrese Haliburton playing tonight against Milwaukee Bucks? Latest on the All-Star guard’s availability for Game 6 (May 2)

Tyrese Haliburton’s name is once more on the Indiana Pacers’ injury report for the third straight game. He continues to have the questionable tag due to back spasms, an issue that hasn’t forced him to miss a game in the series. The ailment started before Game 4, but he has played through it to help the Pacers to a 3-2 series advantage.

Haliburton hasn’t looked troubled by his nagging back issue. He has averaged 33.5 minutes over the last two games, and his mobility hasn’t been affected. The Pacers training staff will again monitor him leading into Game 6 before deciding whether to play him hours before game time.

What happened to Tyrese Haliburton?

Tyrese Haliburtons’ back spasms first appeared early in April leading into the Indiana Pacers' game against the OKC Thunder.

He was questionable but was eventually cleared to suit up for Rick Carlisle. Haliburton ended up playing a team-high 36 minutes and filled the stat sheet with eight points, 11 assists and two rebounds.

The ailment didn’t appear again until Game 4 of the Pacers-Bucks series. Indiana’s training staff must have decided that the issue wasn’t significant, as he hasn't been shelved in the playoffs for that injury. Some players with back spasms had been forced to sit, like Bradley Beal of the Phoenix Suns at the start of the season.

Many in the Indiana Pacers’ camp are confident that Tyrese Haliburton will be allowed to play for the closeout game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Tyrese Haliburton stats vs Milwaukee Bucks in the 2024 NBA Playoffs

In five games against the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2024 NBA Playoffs, Tyrese Haliburton has put up impressive numbers. He has averaged 15.8 points, 9.2 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game in the first-round series.

More than the numbers, his leadership and playmaking have allowed Indiana’s high-octane offense to largely hum. For the Pacers to send the Bucks into vacation, Haliburton will have to play well.

Where to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers Game 6?

The Gainbridge Fieldhouse will host the latest showdown between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Indiana Pacers.

TNT will air the game as it happens while local networks Bally Sports Indiana and Bally Sports Wisconsin will do the same. Basketball fans can also stream the action by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.