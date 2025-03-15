Is Tyrese Haliburton playing tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks? Latest on Pacers guard's availability (March 15)

Tyrese Haliburton has been one of the leaders for the Indiana Pacers as the team gets closer to securing a top-six playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. However, the former All-Star point guard has been fighting off a hip flexor strain that kept him out for three contests earlier this month.

Haliburton has been one of the Pacers' more consistent players this season, playing in 61 of Indiana's 65 games so far this year despite dealing with lower body ailments throughout the season.

Tyrese Haliburton missed three games from March 6 to Monday, and the Pacers lost all three games. He has played in the Indiana Pacers' last two games, and heading into Saturday night's crucial matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, Haliburton is expected to play.

The point guard is no longer on the team's injury report, per ESPN.

Haliburton's presence in the starting lineup is essential against their division rival as the Pacers look to split the season series with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. The game could go a long way in deciding which team has home-court advantage in the likely first-round series between the two teams.

The Pacers and Bucks are on a postseason collision course, unless the Detroit Pistons are able to string together enough wins to surpass them in the Eastern Conference standings. Regardless, tonight's game is an important measuring stick for each team.

What would the Pacers miss if Tyrese Haliburton doesn't play against the Bucks?

If Tyrese Haliburton's status takes a turn for the worse before their matchup, the odds would be stacked against Indiana. In the most recent game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, the Pacers escaped with a 115-114 victory, their first of the season against Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co.

Haliburton played 32 minutes in that game, scoring 14 points and dishing out 10 assists. Haliburton is the focal point of the Pacers' offense, orchestrating things alongside All-Star forward Pascal Siakam.

After limping out of the postseason because of hamstring injuries, Haliburton has slowly returned to his All-Star level of play. In 61 games, Haliburton has averaged 18.4 points, 9.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Tyrese Haliburton has struggled with injuries over the last year, but the 2024 Olympian has re-entered the conversation of the best point guards in the league.

With 17 games left in their season, the Pacers will need their starting point guard in order to make a deep playoff run amongst a more competitive Eastern Conference. At 37-28, the Pacers are fighting with the Bucks and Detroit Pistons for home-court advantage in the first round.

If Haliburton can return to full health before the playoffs begin, the Pacers could make a return to the Eastern Conference finals or beyond.

