Is Tyrese Haliburton playing tonight against Pistons? Latest on Pacers All-Star's status (Jan. 16)

Tyrese Haliburton will start for the Indiana Pacers' matchup against the Detroit Pistons on Thursday. The star point guard was earlier listed as "questionable" on the team's injury report as he continues to recover from a left groin strain. Haliburton also missed Indiana's previous game due to the same issue.

The Paris Olympics gold medalist sustained the injury during the Pacers' 108-93 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. He exited the game in the second quarter and did not return, missing the entire second half.

In a rematch against the Cavaliers on Tuesday, the Pacers fell 127-117 without Haliburton in the lineup. Indiana head coach Rick Carlisle provided an encouraging update ahead of Tuesday's game, assuring fans that Haliburton had avoided a serious injury and his return to action is on the horizon.

"It’s possible (he plays tonight), but very unlikely. The good news is don’t believe it’s serious," the Pacers coach had said.

The Pacers' point guard has traveled with the team to Detroit, increasing the likelihood that he will suit up and lead the charge after missing the previous game.

Meanwhile, the Pacers have been in excellent form over the past month, steadily climbing the standings in the Eastern Conference. Behind Tyrese Haliburton's leadership, the team has won seven of their last 10 games and currently holds the sixth spot in the conference with a 22-19 record through 41 games.

Where to watch Indiana Pacers vs. Detroit Pistons?

The Indiana Pacers vs. Detroit Pistons game is scheduled to take place on Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. EST (4 p.m. PT).

The Pacers vs. Pistons game will be telecast live on FDSDET (local) and FDSIN (local). The pre game coverage will begin one hour before tip off while live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

