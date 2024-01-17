Later this week, Utah Jazz vs. OKC Thunder is on the NBA slate. Despite recent news, the game will be played as scheduled. Utah had a game postponed, but it is not this one.

On Wednesday night, the Jazz were scheduled to take on the Golden State Warriors. However, this matchup is now going to be played at a later date. This delay comes on the heels of a Warriors coach going through a medical emergency.

Early Wednesday morning, news broke that Golden State assistant coach Dejan Milojevic was hospitalized in what was a deemed a "serious health issue." This incident occurred while he was at a resturant in Salt Lake City.

Hours after this news surfaced, the NBA put out a press release about the game being postponed. As of now, the rescheduled date for this game has not been decided.

Milojevic played basketball professionally overseas for 15 years before getting into coaching. He has been a member of Steve Kerr's staff since 2021.

Utah Jazz vs. OKC Thunder getting mixed up with postponed game

As this news unfolds, fans appear to be getting the schedule mixed up. It is the Jazz's matchup on January 17th matchup with the Golden State Warriors that is getting moved. The Utah Jazz vs. OKC Thunder game on January 18th will be played on time as scheduled. This mix-up has likely stemmed from both games being part of a back-to-back.

Looking ahead to this matchup, Utah Jazz vs. OKC Thunder should be an interesting matchup. Despite a recent losing skid, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and company are still the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference with a 27-13 record. They trail the Minnesota Timberwolves by just one-and-a-half games for the top spot in the standings.

As for the Jazz, they have been one of the hottest teams in basketball. Since getting Lauri Markkanen back from injury, they've turned things around in a big way. Along with riding a six-game winning streak, Utah has a 9-1 record over their last ten games.

Following this recent string of success, the Jazz have begun slowly climbing up the standings. They now sit in ninth place, but are less than three games out of a top-six seed. Some of the teams directly in front of them are the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings.

This season, the Jazz and Thunder have already squared off once. They first met in December, where OKC walked out with a 134-120 victory. SGA and rookie Keyonte George were some of the main standouts from the matchup, each dropping 30 points for their respective teams.

Since the incident that cause the postponement had to do with the away team, there is no reason for Utah Jazz vs. OKC Thunder to also be delayed.

