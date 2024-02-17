Is Victor Wembanyama an All-Star? Looking at Spurs superstar's participation in All-Star weekend

San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama will play in the 2024 NBA All-Star weekend's Rising Stars Challenge game under team and coach Pau Gasol against Team Detlef on Friday.

Wembanyama expressed enthusiasm about the exhibition, highlighting its showcase of top rookies, second-year players, and elite G League talent for the third time in the All-Star format to be implemented.

Wembanyama could not make the All-Star game to be played on Sunday as the key feature of the weekend. However, The French rookie said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“It would've been greater if I was on the All-Star team but it's a great experience I'm going to have."

Wembanyama continued:

“I'm going to be able to see some great players and the best of the league.”

Expand Tweet

In his last two games before the weekend, "Wemby" achieved a triple-double and a 26-point game. Against the Toronto Raptors on Monday, the 7-foot-4 rookie scored 27 points, collected 14 rebounds and blocked 10 shots, making him the first rookie to record a triple-double with blocks since David Robinson in 1990.

In a 116-93 defeat to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, Wembanyama was the top scorer for the Spurs with 26 points, marking his third consecutive game scoring at least 20 points, following a streak of four games with fewer than 20 points at the start of February.

Wembanyama is averaging 20.5 points, 10 rebounds, a league-high 3.2 blocks and 3.2 assists, all in under 29 minutes of play per game.

Victor Wembanyama could face teammate in All-Star Rising Challenge game

Wembanyama and Jeremy Sochan are set to play on different teams in the Rising Stars event and will only face each other if their teams advance to the final game.

Sochan offered a playful warning to Wembanyama about the potential matchup:

“Maybe I am gonna have to guard him the whole game, just mess around with him, ...deny him because once he gets that ball, he's scary.”

Wembanyama is a member of Team Pau, led by coach Pau Gasol, while Sochan is on Team Jalen, coached by Jalen Rose. In the semifinal round, Team Pau will compete against Team Detlef, coached by Detlef Schrempf.

Team Jalen won their first game, 40-35 and will face the winner of Team Pau vs. Team Detlef. Sochan finished with 0 points on no attempts, only grabbing two rebounds for the game with a -2 net rating.

Team Detleft leads 27 to 20 for now, but Wembanyama and his team are the heavy favorites at +175 for the tournament.