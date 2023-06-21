Is Victor Wembanyama the new LeBron James for Brian Windhorst? NBA fans marvel at ESPN insider's access with incoming no. 1 pick

With Victor Wembanyama expected to go first in the 2023 NBA Draft, it seems as though it's only a matter of time before he dons the Spurs' black and silver jerseys. In the meantime, longtime NBA insider Brian Windhorst, who rose to prominence while covering LeBron James when he was younger, has built quite a relationship with the Frenchman.

When it was determined that the San Antonio Spurs would have the first pick of the draft, it was Windhorst who was in France to get Victor Wembanyama's thoughts. With draft night rapidly approaching, Windhorst has since stated via the Bill Simmons podcast that he has built a good reputation with Wembanyama's team.

The comments and recent coverage of Victor Wembanyama has many wondering if Windhorst will be the insider for news regarding the young star like he was for James.

One Reddit thread titled, "Is Wembanyama the new LeBron... Of Brian Windhorst?" raised the question and sparked quite the debate.

As others were quick to point out, since the time that Windhorst began to get a foothold by covering James, he's cemented himself as an industry insider.

Given that, some feel as though Windhorst doesn't necessarily need to cover Wembanyama the same way he covered James. With that being said, it's no secret that a close connection to Wembanyama will pay off in the long run given how dominant he's expected to be in the NBA.

Victor Wembanyama keeping things in perspective

While many would be overwhelmed with the pressure on their shoulders, Victor Wembanyama doesn't feel that way. Despite the fact that he's being hailed as a generational talent, the likes of which hasn't been seen since LeBron James, he's been able to keep things in perspective.

During a recent appearance on NBA veteran JJ Redick's "The Old Man and The Three" podcast, he spoke about the pressure.

Metropolitans 92 v G League Ignite

"No, I don't feel any pressure on my shoulders or whatnot, and I think the reason is because I try to live free, I'm trying to be like a free mind at all times," Wembanyama said. "And the way I play, is just the way I truly want to play and I've wanted to play my whole life.

"So it's just, this is me, and I'm trying to show my true personality on the court and just be myself."

With the NBA draft rapidly approaching on June 22, Wembanyama already has his sights set on making an impact as soon as possible. Given that he'll be receiving extra training from Hall of Famer Tim Duncan, it seems the future is bright for both Wembanyama and the Spurs.

