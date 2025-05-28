Is Victor Wembanyama playing in EuroBasket 2025? Spurs star reportedly takes major decision in DVT recovery

Last season was meant to be Victor Wembanyama’s year with the San Antonio Spurs. Sadly, injury came knocking as the 21-year-old French center was diagnosed with a right shoulder deep vein thrombosis (DVT) shortly after the All-Star weekend, which forced him to sit out the last part of the 2024-25 NBA regular season.

His injury-forced absence also meant he would miss playing a part for France at the 2025 EuroBasket tournament. Wemby, however, had expressed his desire to play, but his participation was uncertain due to his progress in recovery.

According to league insider Shadab Khan on Tuesday, Wembanyama won't participate in EuroBasket 2025 due to his ongoing recovery. The 2024 ROTY will prioritize his health and rebuild his conditioning after an extended absence.

“Victor Wembanyama will NOT participate with Team France at EuroBasket 2025, per sources,” Shadab Khan tweeted. “While he was initially committed, Wemby is now expected to shift his focus toward recovery and rebuilding full conditioning.”

The French Basketball Federation's president, Jean-Pierre Hunckler, mentioned that Wembanyama had assured him of his intent, barring any physical setbacks. The tournament is scheduled to take place from Aug. 27 to Sept. 14. with France competing in Group D against Belgium, Slovenia, Israel, Poland and Iceland.

Stephen Curry (4) of Team USA in action against Victor Wembanyama of France during Men's Gold Medal game - Source: Getty

While San Antonio hasn’t given any update on his recovery, fans would be excited to see him recover in time to lead the Spurs next season.

He averaged 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 3.8 blocks and 1.1 steals per game before his injury.

League insider gives update on Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama was missed by the Spurs after his DVT diagnosis. With no timeline given by the Spurs, ESPN’s Shams Charania on Tuesday shared an update while on The Pat McAfee Show:

"The Spurs, everything I hear, they fully expect him to be ready to go for the start of next season, for the start of training camp."

The Spurs in his absence missed the playoffs and finished 13th in the Western Conference with a 34-48 record.

