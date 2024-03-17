Is Victor Wembanyama playing tonight against Brooklyn Nets? Latest on Rookie of The Year's frontrunner's status (March 17)

San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama has not been added to the team's injury report, so he will be available for the contest against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

The Spurs are coming off a 117-106 loss to defending champs, Denver Nuggets, on Friday, which extended their losing streak to three. That includes losses to the Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors, all coming at home.

They have gone 3-9 since the All-Star break and 1-5 in their last six games. In this span, the Rookie of the Year frontrunner has averaged 22.0 points, 11.5 rebounds and 4.8 blocks on 47.2% shooting, including 38.0% from the 3-point line and 79.1% from the charity stripe.

What happened to Victor Wembanyama?

Victor Wembanyama was absent from two consecutive games against the Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors on Mar. 7 and 9, respectively.

His absence stemmed from an apparent ankle injury sustained during the second quarter of San Antonio's matchup with Houston on Mar. 5. Although he was substituted less than two minutes after the incident, he returned at the start of the third quarter and played nearly the entire second half.

Before the Houston matchup, his availability was uncertain due to a shoulder injury sustained during the San Antonio Spurs' 117-105 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Mar. 3 at the Frost Bank Center.

The injury occurred with 3:29 remaining in the fourth quarter when Myles Turner fouled Wembanyama while attempting to block a shot. Turner inadvertently landed on Wembanyama's shoulder as the seven-foot-three center executed a pump fake, causing visible discomfort to the rookie.

Despite the pain, Victor Wembanyama stayed in the game, sinking one of two free throws, extending the Spurs' lead to 109-102.

How to watch Brooklyn Nets vs San Antonio Spurs?

The second and final cross-conference matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the San Antonio Spurs is slated for local broadcast on Bally Sports SW-SA and YES TV, providing coverage for both home and away audiences.

Scheduled to commence at 7 p.m. ET at the Moody Center, viewers can live stream the game through Fubo TV and NBA League Pass. NBA League Pass offers access to NBA TV with a complimentary one-week trial and is also available for purchase through subscription.

In their season series, the Brooklyn Nets hold the advantage following their 123-103 victory on Feb. 10. Nevertheless, the Spurs are favored on the spread by -1.5 and hold a -122 moneyline advantage.