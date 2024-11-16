Is Victor Wembanyama playing tonight against Dallas Mavericks? Latest on San Antonio Spurs superstar's availability (Nov. 16)

The San Antonio Spurs will lock horns against the Dallas Mavericks in the second game of a back-to-back, with team superstar Victor Wembanyama ruled out for the game. Following the Spurs' 120-115 loss to the Lakers on Friday, Wembanyama revealed to reporters that his leg was "pretty beat up" and he experienced pain after a knee-to-knee collision with Anthony Davis.

However, the French sensation assured it was not a serious injury, emphasizing that nothing was twisted but as per latest reports Spurs star is sidelined for the game and will not suit up against Dallas

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The reigning NBA Rookie of the Year extended his impressive run of performances with another stellar showing against the Lakers. Wembanyama delivered a well-rounded effort, scoring 28 points on 12 of 25 shooting, including 4 of 13 from beyond the arc, in 34 minutes. He also added 14 rebounds, five assists, one steal and two blocks to his stat line.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The 7-foot-3 center has been a consistent presence for San Antonio this season, appearing in all 13 games and averaging 22.7 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game.

Victor Wembanyama vs. Dallas Mavericks

Victor Wembanyama has faced the Dallas Mavericks four times in his career, averaging 17.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game against them.

Expand Tweet

In an earlier matchup this season during the Spurs’ 120-109 loss to Dallas, the French superstar struggled with his shooting, going 5 of 18 from the field, including 1 of 8 from beyond the arc. He finished the game with 17 points, nine rebounds, one assist and one block.

How to watch Victor Wembanyama is action during Spurs vs. Mavericks game?

The San Antonio Spurs vs. Dallas Mavericks game will take place on Saturday, Nov. 16, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The game will tip off at 8:30 p.m. EDT (5:30 p.m. PT).

The Spurs vs. Mavericks game will be broadcast live on NBA TV, KFAA (local) and KENS (local), with the pre-game coverage starting one hour before tip off. The live streaming of the game will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.