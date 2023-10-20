Is Victor Wembanyama playing tonight against Golden State Warriors? Latest injury update from the San Antonio Spurs (20th October)

Victor Wembanyama has played three of the four preseason games for the San Antonio Spurs this season. The young rookie has been thoroughly impressive so far displaying the skills that saw him being labeled as the generational superstar. In his three games so far, the Frenchman has shown to be a force on both ends of the floor. After missing out on one of the games against the Houston Rockets, he returned to play the team's fourth practice game against the same side and recorded 15 points and six rebounds.

Now, all eyes will be on whether he will play the Spurs' final preseason game against the Golden State Warriors. In all probability, Wembanyama will suit up for the team's final warmup fixture as they gear up for the regular season. The center has played between 19 and 21 minutes in his three games so far.

The final warmup could have him play around the same time frame, especially against a formidable Warriors unit. The Spurs tip off their regular season against the Dallas Mavericks soon after.

Kendrick Perkins has high praise for Victor Wembanyama ahead of the San Antonio Spurs' regular season

Former Boston Celtics star Kendrick Perkins was lavish in his praise for Victor Wembanyama ahead of the Spurs' regular season campaign. After observing that big go about his business, Perkins believed he hadn't seen anyone like the rookie.

Speaking on ESPN:

"Victor Wembanyama is going to be the best player in the league on both ends of the floor in the next three years. ... We're talking about a 7-4 version of Kevin Durant offensively. There's nothing he can't do. Defensively, we've never seen anything like him."

Echoing Perkins' sentiment was Wembanyama himself as he pulled off an impressive nutmeg against Reggie Bullock, reminding the NBA world of former Spur Manu Ginobili's famous nutmeg plays.

The 19-year-old dribbled through the legs of his opponent and went on to later find Charles Bassey. This will surely go down as one of the preseason highlights where Wembanyama showcased his skills.

Wembanyama's versatility is his biggest strength, and his ability to make impressive plays on both ends of the floor, coupled with his high IQ makes him an asset for the side. With a seasoned coach in Gregg Popovich and a young roster, the No. 1 pick has the necessary tools that help him and San Antonio make a deeper run this season.