Is Victor Wembanyama playing tonight against Golden State Warriors? Latest update on reigning ROY's return (Nov. 23)

San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama is in contention to make his return against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. The reigning NBA Rookie of the Year's status has been upgraded to questionable on the team's latest injury report. Wembanyama had missed the last three games with a right knee contusion.

He sustained the knock against the LA Lakers on Nov. 15 in a 120-115 NBA Cup loss. Wembanyama had collided with Anthony Davis in the third quarter, which caused the injury. He played through it but was sidelined for the following three games.

The Spurs survived the 2024 No. 1 pick's absence with two wins in three games, beating the Utah Jazz 126-118 on Thursday and the OKC Thunder 110-104 on Tuesday.

Wembanyama is 50-50 to return and will likely be a game-time decision. The 20-year-old should take the floor barring any setbacks.

Victor Wembanyama stats vs. Golden State Warriors

Victor Wembanyama has played against the Golden State Warriors thrice in his young career, all during the 2023-24 season. He averaged 27.0 points, 10.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 2.3 blocks, shooting 43.1%. Wembanyama remained winless against the Warriors in their season series. The Spurs won their only game against Golden State in the 7-foot-4 center's absence.

However, the Spurs' best chance to win against the Warriors relies on Wembanyama's shoulders. The Warriors come into this game as the Western Conference leaders, with a 12-3 record.

They have been firing on all cylinders, beating all kinds of opponents with different playing styles. However, Victor Wembanyama, when in rhythm, can make things challenging for any opposing team with his size and skillset.

The Warriors are relatively one of the smallest teams in the NBA, so it could be an ideal matchup for him to thrive.

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs game?

NBC Sports Bay Area and FanDuel Sports Network will cover the Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs game in local regions. Other viewers can watch the contest live online via NBA League Pass. The game will begin at 8:30 p.m. ET at the Frost Bank Center, the Spurs' homecourt.

