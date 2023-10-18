Is Victor Wembanyama playing tonight against Houston Rockets? Latest injury update from the San Antonio Spurs (17th October)

Victor Wembanyama will be in action when the San Antonio Spurs take on the Houston Rockets for the second time in the preseason at the AT&T Center on Wednesday (October 18). The strapping young rookie was rested in the first game against Houston, who notched up a 99-89 win. With two preseason games remaining, the Spurs will look to get some game time for their center, who has been impressive so far.

Wembanyama was a regular feature in the Spurs' previous two preseason games, averaging 21.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks and 1 assist. His best came against the team's win over the Miami Heat, as he notched up a season-high 23 points to help the team win 120-104.

Tre Jones and Devin Vassell were two other notable absentees against the Rockets on Monday, and now all three players are expected to take the floor as the Spurs look to make their final tweaks ahead of the regular season.

Victor Wembanyama's versatility is his biggest strength

Victor Wembanyama has been pegged as a generational superstar even before the 2023 NBA draft when the Spurs selected him as the No. 1 overall pick.

A look at his last two preseason games, beyond the numbers, shows his versatility, and that will benefit San Antonio. Like Nikola Jokic, who earlier proved that centers could be adept guards as well, Wembanyama is in the same mold. Whether it is about grabbing a rebound and finding a player to make a streaky pass or be a shot-blocker, Wembanyama has shown his ability to play on both ends.

In one of his interviews with the official NBA site, the French phenom spoke of his skillsets, and playing point was one of them.

“There really are no limitations. On a lot of set plays, on a lot of plays, it really depends on where you are. I can be the point guard just as I can be the wing. It doesn’t matter," he said.

One of the highlights of his game was when he showed his ballhandling skills, where he can make plays without having to be under the rim. Couple this with speed, which he can build over the years, Victor Wembanyama will be a force for the Spurs. If he manages to stay healthy, their chances of making a playoff run increase significantly.

All eyes will be on the sensational rookie when the Spurs open their regular season against the Dallas Mavericks on October 25 at home.