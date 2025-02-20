Is Victor Wembanyama playing tonight against Phoenix Suns? Latest injury update for All-Star center (Feb. 20)

San Antonio Spurs' All-Star Victor Wembanyama is unlikely to play in Thursday's game against the Phoenix Suns. The reigning Rookie of the Year is listed as "doubtful" on the Spurs' injury report ahead of this contest. Wembanyama is dealing with an unspecified illness, so this is probably not a long-term issue.

Ad

However, Wembanyama's absence could be significant for the Spurs amid their slump. Since going up 18-16 on the year, the Spurs are 5-13 in their last 18 games. Wembanyama has been one of their lone bright spots. De'Aaron Fox's addition hasn't altered the Spurs' fortunes, either.

The Spurs could have had a solid chance to cause an upset against the star-studded Suns, but it seems unlikely for them to manage that without Victor Wembanyama.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The 7-foot-4 star has averaged 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds and 3.8 blocks in 46 games, shooting 47.6%, including 35.2% from 3 and 83.6% from the free throw line.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Victor Wembanyama stats vs. Phoenix Suns

Victor Wemnbanyama has found massive success against the Phoenix Suns in his young career. He has averaged 21.0 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 3.5 apg and 2.0 bpg in four games. Wembanyama's best outing in his rookie season came against Kevin Durant and Co. when he tallied 38 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks on 15 of 22 shots in a 132-121 win on Nov. 2, 2023.

Ad

Wembanyama and the Spurs struggled in their last meeting against the Suns. Wembanyama had 15 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists, but he shot only 6 of 18. San Antonio lost that Dec. 3 matchup 104-93.

Where to watch Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs game?

TNT, TruTV and Max will nationally televise the Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs game. Viewers outside the U.S. can catch live action online via NBA League Pass. The game will begin at 9:30 p.m. ET at the Moody Center, the Spurs' homecourt.

The Suns are -2.5-point favorites to win with a -135 money line. Victor Wembanyama will probably not play, but the Suns have had their fair share of struggles this season, which may have led to oddsmakers not giving them an overwhelming edge.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback